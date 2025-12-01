Rachel John’s kickboxing video showcases her journey from repeated falls during training to a triumphant win, highlighting persistence and determination

The footage demonstrates how dedication and mental toughness can lead to personal achievements, inspiring viewers to embrace challenges in their own lives

South Africans were captivated by her resilience and skill, blending sports admiration with curiosity about her personal life and connections

South Africans have been inspired by Rachel John’s journey, admiring her dedication, determination, and ultimate success in kickboxing while also noting her connection to public figures.

On the right side, Rachel John appeared in a different setting, taking a selfie while seated in a car, her curls darker and styled naturally. Image: @racheljohnie

Source: TikTok

On 1 December 2025, TikTok user @racheljohnie posted a video showing Rachel John in action inside a kickboxing ring. The video follows her intense training sessions where she repeatedly falls, followed by clips of her competing in an actual kickboxing match, which she ultimately wins. Rachel’s journey demonstrates the power of persistence and determination, showing how hard work translates into achieving goals. The training and match took place in a professional kickboxing environment, giving viewers a clear look at the discipline required in the sport.

Rachel John is also currently in the spotlight as Siya Kolisi’s alleged new partner following his recent divorce from Rachel Kolisi. Her story is a mix of personal triumph and public curiosity. The video by user @racheljohnie highlights the importance of dedication and consistency when chasing personal goals. Rachel’s repeated falls during practice aren’t setbacks; they’re part of the learning process, which resonates with many South Africans trying to balance ambition with perseverance.

Kickboxing training inspires personal growth

This Rachel John, often called the 'new Rachel' by netizens, is a 24-year-old Dutch influencer, author, competitive fighter, and entrepreneur. She creates content focused on wellness, fitness, and travel, dividing her time between Amsterdam and South Africa. Since being uploaded, the video quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of engagement from viewers.

Viewers responded positively to Rachel’s journey, celebrating not only her win in the ring but also her resilience during training. Many saw the story as a motivational reminder that setbacks are part of the process and that determination can lead to real success. Fans also expressed curiosity about Rachel’s connection to Siya Kolisi, adding a mix of sports admiration and celebrity interest to the conversation.

A behind-the-scenes look at intense training sessions, illustrating dedication and persistence. Image: @racheljohnie

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Michelle7 said:

“Yoh, imagine Siya wants to leave. 🤣🤣”

$€¥TSHIMO$€¥™ said:

“If Siya breaks the heart...”

Llynn wrote:

“Zooo vet. Powerwoman. 😍”

Felicia Van Nieukerken said:

“Power woman that you are.”

Blue Dlamini said:

“She’s so pretty.”

Dave & Loki the Xl Bully said:

"Beast mode. 💪”

Muneera wrote:

“Just WOW. 🥰”

Lisaroch5 said:

“Zo vaak uitgemolken dit, wel goed gedaan qua edit om elke keer toch anders te editten. Tijd voor nieuwe wedstrijden maar denk ook aan t lichaam. Bewijsdrang kan ver gaan. Acceptatie van binnenuit is the key. Translation: This has been milked so many times, well done on the editing though, managing to make it look different each time. Time for new competitions, but also think about the body. The urge to prove yourself can go far. Acceptance from within is the key.”

