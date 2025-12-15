Junior King's final interview, which was recorded days before his passing, premiered on YouTube on Friday, 12 December 2025

In the episode of the PSA Podcast, Junior King spoke openly about his strong faith in God and also made unexpected comments about death

Several social media users said his words now feel deeply prophetic, given his passing, while others flooded the comments with messages of comfort for Kay Medusa

Junior King’s final interview dropped after his passing. Image: juniorking_sa

Source: Instagram

The last interview Junior King did before his untimely death in a tragic car accident on Thursday, 11 December 2025, has emerged. The episode of the PSA Podcast was filmed on 6 December 2025.

During the episode, which premiered on YouTube on Friday, 12 December 2025, Junior King spoke to Mr Meyer about his firm faith in God and, surprisingly, about death. Mr Meyer shared a teaser of the episode on his Instagram account on Friday. The interview also featured his best friend and collaborator, Kay Medusa.

The post was captioned:

“Junior King's Last Interview on The PSA Podcast filmed on 6 December 2025😭🤞🏻🕊️🫶🏼❤️😞💯PSA Tribute Episode 100 OUT NOW🏆”

Junior King’s last interview drops after tragic car accident

In the teaser, Junior King spoke about his unmovable faith in God and how he wasn’t afraid of death threats. He shared how he went to Delft to shoot a music video and quickly assimilated like one of their own.

“I'm a firm believer in God, like firm, no one can take me off course. I've been like this since I was young. So, I feel like when I need to die or when something is going to happen to me. You or none of your small oans here that you that blocking walkers, you are not going to take us off none of our paths, mi bru. God is still strong,” Junior King said.

Watch the teaser below:

Fans react to Junior King's final podcast interview

Following the release of the clip, social media users flooded the comments with messages of comfort for Kay Medusa. Several netizens said the interview felt prophetic, noting how calmly Junior King spoke about faith and death.

Here are some of the comments:

leejacobs.x said:

“❤️ People learn will from your legacy, my brother. We moving with lyn now🙏🏽”

darren_graaff shared:

“I can't even imagine what Kay Medusa is going through right now. The way she looks at him, it's hard to fathom this is reality 💔”

georgelinks1 highlighted:

“Yoh, it's almost like he knew that he would leave earth soon, he was so flexible and easy to talk about God our father eish🥲🥹”

shanaazj.1981 mourned:

“I watched that podcast like 4 times, and the sense of humour he had, and personality was so amazing, he had so many plans for 2026, and he also decided to move to Cape Town next year. I'm so sad that he couldn't do all of that, but he did complete his dream and finished the race he set out to do. I just hope he had more time in this world, but Allah knows best. Sending my condolences to you, Medusa and your family and kids. Please keep his legacy alive and keep the dance studio going because that is what he wanted send pray skat. R.I.P. Junior King, fly high 🤴🕊️♥️🙏”

Fans reacted after Junior King’s last interview aired. Image: MR. MEYER

Source: Youtube

Fans react to Junior King’s final Facebook post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fans revisited one of Junior King's social media posts, shared two days before his passing.

Junior King's fans flooded the comments, with some claiming that he had unknowingly predicted his own death.

Source: Briefly News