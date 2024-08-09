Tsiloane Sisters Built Brick Company Using Recycled Materials; Inspired by Waste Collectors
- Two sisters, Kedibone Tsiloane and Kekeletso Tsiloane, 35 and 31 years old, respectively, have built a business using recycled materials
- The sisters come from Sasolburg in the Free State, where they got the idea from watching waste collectors
- The bricks they produce are made out of 90% recycled materials, yet they are durable and strong
- Ramtsilo Trading is a 100% black female-owned company with a level 1 B-BBEE rating
SASOLBURG— Two business-minded women created Ramtsilo Trading in 2023 when they saw a gap in the market for bricks manufactured from discarded items.
The Tsiloane sisters grew up seeing their parents in the construction business but didn’t think that would be their life path. Kedibone decided a career in auditing and Kekeletso in engineering would be the paths they would choose.
With the valuable skills and knowledge they attained at university, they used their expertise to create work for themselves and others.
“We grew up in a construction environment where our father had a construction company. Our parents would allow us to go to the site during school holidays. At the time it seemed like a punishment because every time you came back from school, instead of playing with your friends, you had to go to a random place in the middle of nowhere, where they are building either homes or whatever development that is happening in the area,” according to Times Live.
The composition of the bricks
Each plastic brick recycles 750g of plastic, with both cement and plastic serving as bonding agents. According to Tsiolane, the bricks comprise 90% recycled materials, reported News24. However, it’s important to note that cement is a significant carbon emitter, contributing 8% of the world’s carbon emissions.
Source: Briefly News
Timothy Oates (CA HoD) Timothy Oates is Briefly News' Current Affairs Head of Department. He joined the Legit group in 2022. Timothy holds an Honours degree in Sports Management from the Tshwane University of Technology, awarded in 2008, and has completed courses in Project and Stakeholder Management at Stellenbosch and Pretoria Universities, respectively. He has over 15 years of experience in South African government, inter-governmental relations and has worked in online and broadcast media. E-mail: timothy.oates@briefly.co.za