Two sisters, Kedibone Tsiloane and Kekeletso Tsiloane, 35 and 31 years old, respectively, have built a business using recycled materials

The sisters come from Sasolburg in the Free State, where they got the idea from watching waste collectors

The bricks they produce are made out of 90% recycled materials, yet they are durable and strong

Ramtsilo Trading is a 100% black female-owned company with a level 1 B-BBEE rating

SASOLBURG— Two business-minded women created Ramtsilo Trading in 2023 when they saw a gap in the market for bricks manufactured from discarded items.

Tsiloane sisters (back) proudly present their bricks at a trade show to promote their company. Image: @TsiloPlastiBrick

Source: Facebook

The Tsiloane sisters grew up seeing their parents in the construction business but didn’t think that would be their life path. Kedibone decided a career in auditing and Kekeletso in engineering would be the paths they would choose.

With the valuable skills and knowledge they attained at university, they used their expertise to create work for themselves and others.

“We grew up in a construction environment where our father had a construction company. Our parents would allow us to go to the site during school holidays. At the time it seemed like a punishment because every time you came back from school, instead of playing with your friends, you had to go to a random place in the middle of nowhere, where they are building either homes or whatever development that is happening in the area,” according to Times Live.

The composition of the bricks

Each plastic brick recycles 750g of plastic, with both cement and plastic serving as bonding agents. According to Tsiolane, the bricks comprise 90% recycled materials, reported News24. However, it’s important to note that cement is a significant carbon emitter, contributing 8% of the world’s carbon emissions.

