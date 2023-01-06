Everything to know about Nedbank cardless withdrawal: Easy steps

The evolution of digital banking has put financial institutions on their toes, and their efforts to strive and improve their service delivery are evident. As a result, you can comfortably send money from your bank account via your cellphone, and the recipient can access the money without queueing at banking halls. So, read on for more details about the Nedbank cardless withdrawal process.

Nedbank has partnered with major retail brands in the country to make shopping experiences worthwhile. Photo: @Justin Edmonds

Source: Getty Images

Nedbank is not limited to the brands it is currently working with. How does the Nedbank cardless withdrawal process work? Below are the full steps!

How do I withdraw money from Nedbank cardless?

Before delving into details on how to withdraw Nedbank funds, it is essential to highlight how much you stand to gain if you opt to go with cardless withdrawals.

The process focuses more on extending financial inclusion to South Africans. It makes banking products available to everyone regardless of where they live or how much they earn.

It makes banking products more accessible by offering more practical benefits. For instance, you can comfortably pay an informal trader for a purchase on the street without worrying about queueing at a banking hall. You can also transfer money to your cell phone and withdraw it from any participating retailer or ATM.

You ought to fulfil the following requirements to use the service:

Be 16 years or older.

Have a Nedbank account.

Inform the recipient that you sent them money since they have 30 days from when the bank sent them the SMS to withdraw the money. If they do not withdraw the money within 30 days, the transaction will be cancelled, and the money will be credited to your account.

How do I do a cardless withdrawal?

A lady is looking at alternatives for withdrawing money from her Nedbank account. Photo: @Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

As of January 2023, Nedbank has devised two methods to withdraw funds from their account. They include:

Using the app

Using the partnering retail stores

How to withdraw money from Nedbank without a card using the app?

The Nedbank Money app introduced a new functionality that allows users to withdraw funds from the ATM without using their bank card. It provides users with a QR code that they scan on the ATM screen and withdraw money. Follow these steps to withdraw funds from your account using the Nedbank app:

Log in to the Money app. Select the “Get cash” widget. Enter the amount you would like to withdraw. Select the account you want to withdraw cash from. Select “Scan now”. On the ATM screen, choose “Money app withdrawal”. Scan the QR code on the ATM screen using the app.

According to the bank, you can pre-load the amount you wish to withdraw and select the "scan later" option. This procedure saves you from the hassle of standing in front of the ATM while using the app.

Where can I withdraw Nedbank cardless withdrawal?

You must request the Nedbank cardless withdrawal at the till to withdraw money from these retail stores. You will be required to provide the voucher number and the OTP sent to you. The minimal amount required to access this service is R50, while the maximum is R5,000.

The bank allows for cardless withdrawals at any of these Nedbank cardless withdrawal stores:

Usave

Shoprite

OK Foods

Checkers

OK Furniture

Pick n Pay

Checkers Hyper

House & Home

Can you reverse Nedbank cardless withdrawal?

A user is reversing money sent to the wrong phone number. Photo: @picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

No. It cannot be reversed if you directly deposit money to the recipient's MobiMoney account. However, if the recipient does not have a Nedbank MobiMoney account, the money belongs to you and will only belong to the recipient once they withdraw it.

If you send money to the wrong number, contact the bank via 0800 555 111 to cancel the voucher and arrange a refund. However, this option is only viable if the recipient has not withdrawn the funds. The bank is not liable if you send money to the wrong number.

These details about the Nedbank cardless withdrawal process highlight the ins and outs of the procedure and how much you stand to benefit. You no longer have to worry about the hassle of visiting banking halls or carrying your card to ATM booths to withdraw funds.

READ ALSO: How does Standard Bank Instant Money transfer work? A simple guide

Briefly.co.za published detailed information explaining how Standard Bank Instant Money transfer works. The cardless service is fast and convenient and allows bank account users to transfer funds from their accounts using their smartphones or computers.

This article highlights all the information you need to know on how the Standard Bank Instant Money transfer works.

Source: Briefly News