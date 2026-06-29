Tshwane Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya led a by-law enforcement operation shutting down dozens of unregistered hair salons operating

None of the salons found inside the building had valid trading licences issued by the City of Tshwane

Tshwane Metro Police also checked the documentation of foreign nationals running the businesses

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Tshwane Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya. Images: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

Tshwane Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya took to the streets of the Pretoria CBD on 27 June 2026, leading a special by-law enforcement operation that shut down dozens of hair salons operating without trading licences. She shared a video and photos of the operation on her social media X page, saying:

"We are in the Pretoria CBD for a special by-law enforcement operation. We've closed down dozens of salons that are operating inside a well-known building located on Madiba Street. None of the salons operating inside this building are registered or in possession of trading licences issued by the City of Tshwane."

The footage shows Mayor Moya moving through different areas of the building alongside law enforcement officers. Several women were asked to leave and their businesses shut down on the spot. Tshwane Metro Police also checked the documentation of foreign nationals found operating the salons.

What the law requires

Every business operating in Tshwane is legally required to hold a valid trading licence issued by the City before opening its doors.

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A trading licence ensures that a business meets health, safety, and municipal standards designed to protect both customers and workers. Operating without one is a violation of the City's by-laws and puts everyone inside those premises at risk.

Mayor Moya reminded business owners that running an unlicensed operation is not just illegal but also unfair to those who go through the proper channels.

She urged any salon owner not yet registered to visit the City's licensing offices at the Middestad Building on 252 Thabo Sehume Street in the Pretoria CBD to get their paperwork in order.

Watch the X clip below:

Mzansi debates the Tshwane salon raid

People had mixed views on the operation shared on the Executive Mayor's X page:

@MollyFunekaGulwa said:

"Where were the inspectors of all South African municipalities over the last 32 years?"

@Kgošigadi wrote:

"City Property SA should be hit with a hefty fine. All of their business properties are benefiting from illegal trade and leasing."

@ChiefInvestigatorNhlamuloNeay said:

"Keep enforcing the law, Mayor. Even our taps now are running with water hakhensa."

@KEITUMETSE wrote:

"We can't even walk in peace on those streets. They'll make you think your hairstyle is not ayoba. Sisi sisi 😂"

@Ramses said:

"How is it possible that all those salons don't have the right papers? I don't buy this story. This mayor has a hidden agenda."

@beardman wrote:

"All you need to do is assist them in getting a permit licence and let them be in peace. Not everything must be done to discredit the honesty of many migrants."

A building in the city of Tshwane. Images: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

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Source: Briefly News