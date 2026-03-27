The Stellenbosch University Choir marked 90 years, reflecting on a long-standing legacy of musical excellence and global recognition

Over time, the group grew into one of the most respected choirs, consistently performing at a high international level

The milestone highlighted not just their history, but their continued impact and the role they play in representing South African talent

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Some achievements speak for themselves, but reaching this kind of milestone carries a different kind of weight. It’s not just about how long something has existed, but what it has managed to build along the way.

The Stellenbosch University Choir on stage, performed some of their best hits. Image: Stellenbosch University Choir

Source: Facebook

A major milestone was celebrated on 21 March 2026 when Suidoosterfees shared a video highlighting 90 years of the Stellenbosch University Choir. Known globally for its excellence, the choir has grown into one of South Africa’s most respected musical groups. The moment wasn’t just about age, but about legacy.

The choir was founded back in 1936 and has since evolved through different generations of leadership. Over the years, each conductor added something unique, helping shape its sound and identity. What started as a university group slowly built a reputation for discipline, precision and emotional performances. The caption reads:

"The legendary Stellenbosch University Choir celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. This glorious milestone is being marked around the world, and at Suidoosterfees, with a gala concert. This iconic student choir, under the leadership of André van der Merwe, is firmly established as one of the world’s top three amateur choirs on the Interkultur rankings and continues to rack up international awards. With their signature energy, rich sound and a brand-new repertoire, a feast of joy, excellence and musical brilliance is guaranteed. Come and let your heart sing along!"

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Celebrating decades of excellence and global recognition

Things reached another level in the early 2000s under new leadership, where the choir began dominating international stages. They consistently ranked among the best, winning major competitions across the world and even achieving record-breaking scores. These achievements, also posted by Suidoosterfees Faebook page placed them firmly on the global map.

Today, the choir continues to carry that legacy forward. With around 100 students involved, it blends youthful energy with serious talent. As they celebrate 90 years, many South Africans see them as more than just a choir, but as a symbol of excellence and cultural pride.

The choir standing in front of a crowd, performing. Image: Stellenbosch University Choir

Source: Facebook

Watch the YouTube video below:

Here's what Mzansi said about them

Kevin De Villiers said:

“Go to YouTube and listen to the following best of Stellenbosch University Choir: Say Something, All of Me, I Won’t Give Up, Baba Yetu, Indodana, Both Sides Now, Bawo, by the Chamber Choir conducted by Michael Barrett”

Oliver John Kent said:

“The male voice choirs in the Welsh valleys may disagree, have you ever heard the Welsh national anthem sung?”

Lynn Donovan said:

“They are spectacular, but nothing and nobody can surpass the Mormon Tabernacle Choir”

Alet Miller said:

“Definitely the best, the cream of South African voices with a leader who has high rankings”

Pieter Nel said:

“I really think Winnies Soccer Club is way beyond these guys”

Lyn Dearden said:

“And who were the judges?”

Karin Kl said:

“Can they please come to Joburg for a performance?”

Pieter La Grange said:

“One of the best amateur choirs.”

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Source: Briefly News