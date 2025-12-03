Senzo Mchunu Says He Learned of Shadrack Sibiya Accusations Because of Madlanga Commisson of Inquiry
- Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Tshwane
- He stated his position on the allegations that witnesses made against suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya
- He also clarified the alleged relationship he had with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who also testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on 2 December 2025 at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he did not know of the allegations against suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.
Mchunu was testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Mchunu was called to testify as a witness after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025. Mchunu and Sibiya were central figures in the allegations Mkhwanazi made of police corruption and collusion with alleged cartel bosses.
Senzo Mchunu testifies about Shadrack Sibiya
Mchunu said that he had not been aware of the allegations against Sibiya until witnesses made them during testimonies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He said that his knowledge of the allegations arose after they were presented with evidence. He added that he had no knowledge of the area of the Commission covering Sibiya's allegations.
Senzo Mchunu comments on Brown Mogotsi
Mchunu also clarified the communication he allegedly had with North West businessman Brown Mogots. Mogotsi also testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He said that he did not use operational communication channels to contact Mogotsi. Mogotsi previously testified before the Commission that he fabricated texts between him and Mchunu and sent them to alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala to make him believe he was close to Mchunu.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- The Acting Deputy National Commissioner General Hilda Senthumule disagreed with how the Political Killings Task Team was disbanded
- An evidence leader questioned former Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi's doctoral title, and she defended herself
- Mashazi also accused Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Police Chief Jabulani Mapiyeye of sexually assaulting EMPD officers
- Mashazi testified about EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi's R200,000 salary increase after his promotion and said she wasn't sure if she approved it
- Mchunu said that he was never accused of corruption before and was accused for the first time by Mkhwanazi during his 6 July press briefing
Mchunu denies knowing of PKTT raiding KT Molefe
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu said he knew nothing about the raids the PKTT conducted on murder-accused Katiso Molefe and Matlala's properties. They were raided on 6 December 2024 and were both arrested following the raids.
Mchunu said that he was not told about the raids. He said that during his orientation after becoming Police Minister, he did not receive a briefing about the raids.
