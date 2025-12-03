Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Tshwane

He stated his position on the allegations that witnesses made against suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya

He also clarified the alleged relationship he had with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who also testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Senzo Mchunu testified about General Shadrack Sibiya. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on 2 December 2025 at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he did not know of the allegations against suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

Mchunu was testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Mchunu was called to testify as a witness after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025. Mchunu and Sibiya were central figures in the allegations Mkhwanazi made of police corruption and collusion with alleged cartel bosses.

Senzo Mchunu testifies about Shadrack Sibiya

Mchunu said that he had not been aware of the allegations against Sibiya until witnesses made them during testimonies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He said that his knowledge of the allegations arose after they were presented with evidence. He added that he had no knowledge of the area of the Commission covering Sibiya's allegations.

Senzo Mchunu comments on Brown Mogotsi

Mchunu also clarified the communication he allegedly had with North West businessman Brown Mogots. Mogotsi also testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He said that he did not use operational communication channels to contact Mogotsi. Mogotsi previously testified before the Commission that he fabricated texts between him and Mchunu and sent them to alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala to make him believe he was close to Mchunu.

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Senzo Mchunu appeared before the Madlanga Commission. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mchunu denies knowing of PKTT raiding KT Molefe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu said he knew nothing about the raids the PKTT conducted on murder-accused Katiso Molefe and Matlala's properties. They were raided on 6 December 2024 and were both arrested following the raids.

Mchunu said that he was not told about the raids. He said that during his orientation after becoming Police Minister, he did not receive a briefing about the raids.

