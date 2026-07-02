Siyanda Ndlovu's anticipated transfer to Orlando Pirates has reportedly stalled, opening the door for Mamelodi Sundowns to make a late move for the Golden Arrows winger.

As first revealed by this publication, Pirates had already reached an agreement with Golden Arrows over the transfer, putting them in pole position to secure the 23-year-old's services.

Ndlovu underwent a medical at the Buccaneers' Mayfair headquarters last Thursday, but negotiations over his personal terms have since hit an impasse after he rejected the contract offer presented by the Soweto giants.

With talks between Pirates and the player at a standstill, Sundowns have stepped in and have now contacted Golden Arrows in an attempt to hijack the deal.

The versatile attacker enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, featuring in 31 matches across all competitions while registering four goals and eight assists.

Across his spell with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, Ndlovu amassed 74 appearances, scoring eight times and contributing 13 assists.

If Sundowns succeed in landing the attacker, he would become the club's second acquisition of the current transfer window following the signing of Antonio van Wyk from Ried FC.

The Brazilians are also working on strengthening other areas of their squad, with negotiations ongoing for Espérance Sportive de Tunis midfielder Yan Sasse. Meanwhile, Lucas Ribeiro has also been linked with a return to Chloorkop as a free agent.

Source: Briefly News