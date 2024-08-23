A gentleman went viral on TikTok after he listed the highest-earning CEOs in South Africa

In the video, he shared the company that the CEOs work for and the amount they receive, giving Mzansi chest pains

The man's footage sparked a massive conversation online, and it gained massive traction on social media

One gent in Mzansi has peeps going wild on the internet after she revealed the highest-earning CEOs in South Africa.

A man shared the salaries of top CEOs in South Africa in a TikTok video. Image: @coolstorybru/TikTok and Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images.

Highest CEOs in SA

The young man who goes by the social media handle @coolstorybru_ unveiled the companies with the highest-earning CEOs in Mzansi. The gent expressed that the amount of money they earn is "unimaginable."

He then went on to list the top five CEOs. In fifth place is the CEO of Prosus NV, an investment company. The individual earns R112.9 million a year, which is about R309k per day. Number four is Naspers, which is an internet company that also earns R112.9 million a year.

@coolstorybru_ unveiled yet another company named AB InBev, where the CEO earns R126 million annually. In second place is the CEO of Richemont, a luxury goods holding company, who earns 158 million a year. In the first place, the highest-earning CEO in the country is from a mining company called BHP Billiton, where the person earns R249.8 million a year, which is about R20.8 million a month and R684,000 a day.

The clip shocked many people, and some were not impressed. Within a day of its publication, it had over 346 K views.

Watch the video below:

SA is in shock at how much CEOs earn in Mzansi

Mzansi netizens could not believe their eyes. Many rushed to the comments section to criticise the companies, claiming that most employees may be receiving minimum wages.

Unt@lented said:

"Capitalism works hee…and yet their workers earn less than 6000 a month."

Jardine added:

"Why can’t they pay their employees a bit more? They will assist in stimulating the economy at the same time."

Avinash Maharaj expressed:

"Yet lower-end staff get paid peanuts."

Karina Namhing was impressed:

"Showing how overpaid some people are!"

Dr-Lhuu Jama commented:

"The money they make per day, you won’t even make it after your entire retirement."

Lerato shared:

"What's sad is that their employees are probably earning minimum wage."

Ivcortezzofficial was in shock:

"That's insane."

