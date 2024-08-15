A lady took to social media to unveil a geologist's payslip, and many people were left in shock in Mzansi

In the footage, she revealed the amount, and it went viral online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The clip sparked a conversation among South African netizens, who shared their opinions

A South African woman gave Mzansi netizens chest pains after she unveiled the paycheck of a geologist, which sent a shock wave in the country.

A lady in Mzansi shocked South Africans by showcasing a geologist’s salary in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za/TikTok and Shotbydave/Getty Images.

Woman shares geologist salary

The lady who goes by the TikTok @lifereset_za is notorious for reviling people's paychecks for different career fields, and this time, she took her viewers on yet another journey to unveil the salary of a geologist.

@lifereset_za expressed that the individual works as a consultant with a BSc in geology and 13 years of experience. She then went on to showcase the salary: The person earns a basic salary of R125000,00. As for the individual's retirement, it is R7500, and the person also contributes R2000,00 to medical aid. The net pay is R93,091.62.

According to Talent, the average salary of a geologist in South Africa is R 540 006 per year or R 277 per hour. Entry-level positions begin at R 264 000 annually, while most experienced workers make up to R 2 298 400 per year.

Take a look at the payslip below:

South Africans react with shock to woman's revelation

Mzansi netizens weighed in on the lady's video, and many were astonished by her revelation as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts.

Onika’s Son said:

"That’s a lot of money."

Chabi_h was impressed:

"Wow."

Hope Sekgala added:

"Yoh people are getting paid out there."

Rofhiwaras expressed:

"That retirement contribution is very low. Most people contribute less to get a higher net salary. 6% won’t make you retire comfortably."

Lau_aestheticx commented:

"Nna, I have chest pains."

