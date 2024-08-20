DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's exorbitant booking fee recently sparked a huge debate online

The Scorpion Kings reportedly charge between R200K and R300K for a show excluding hospitality and other requirements

Mzansi questioned the huge bill, where others argued that it was too high while others felt that it was reasonable

The Scorpion Kings' alleged booking fee sparked a heated online debate. Image: djmaphorisa

Netizens said the maths wasn't mathing after seeing how much DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small allegedly charge for shows.

How much do Maphorisa and Kabza De Small charge?

If you've ever wondered how much your favourite musician charges for a performance, the numbers might surprise you.

Briefly News previously shared the details of some of the biggest local stars' booking fees, and internationally acclaimed DJ, Black Coffee came out on top with the highest fee sitting in the millions.

Twitter (X) user _BlackZA opened up the floor for debate after stumbling upon the Scorpion Kings' alleged booking requirements, which also included transport and accommodation fees charges separately.

According to the requirements, if you're looking to book DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, you'll need R200K for an indoor event and R300K for an outdoor show, and that's excluding hospitality.

Other requirements include 5-star accommodation, a R28K transport fee, a R100 daily allowance per member, VISA costs for each member if required, and armed private security.

The tweep was curious to know if event organisers even make a profit after paying nearly R500K for the Scorpion Kings:

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's booking fees

Netizens were stunned by the numbers, and felt that the fees were too high:

splinterlinter said:

"These ones are high; they want us to engage money laundering services through these booking sheets."

FifiRefLucsM wrote:

"No wonder they hardly get gigs overseas and outside Gauteng. Are they mad?

ntsako_tebu_ posted:

"That’s why we buy general tickets for a ridiculous amount these days."

Lungile_nje threw shade at Porry:

"I'm sure Maphorisa wrote this quotation."

Meanwhile, others believe that the booking fee is reasonable for the Scorpion Kings:

GMakerting said:

"For both of them, I think this is a fair fee. Babes Wodumo was charging R120K alone. This is Kabza and Maphorisa."

Indigosa_ argued:

"Babes Wodumo used to be 150-200K alone, so this invoice is reasonable, especially 'cause it's both Maphorisa and Kabza."

Scorpion Kings to headline Joburg Day

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to 947's announcement that the Scorpion Kings would headline the Joburg Day event.

Fans can't wait to see their faves in action and anticipate a night to remember.

