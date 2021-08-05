John Hagee's net worth, age, children, wife, books, church, movies, ministries

Over the last couple of decades, pastors, preachers, and televangelists have been making loads of wealth from the church. It has sparked numerous questions about the worth of such clerics, one being John Hagee, best known as the founder of the Cornerstone Church. Join as us we decrypt John Hagee's net worth as of 2021.

John Hagee's net worth comprises of his works as founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI). Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

John Hagee's net worth has been the talk of the town, thanks to his booming career. He is running a full-packed church and playing other roles like being the CEO of the National Chairman of Christians United for Israel. These are some of the reasons why his net worth is in question. So, what is the net worth of John Hagee? Let us find out!

Biography

John Hagee is one of the most successful pastors in America who has managed to attract millions of people worldwide through his sermons and quotes. You may have seen John Hagee's videos or heard of John Hagee's quotes at one time.

John Hagee is one of the most successful pastors in America best known as the founder of Cornerstone Church. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

One of his famous quotes reads, 'The greatest test of faith is when you don't get what you want, but still you are able to say Thank You, Lord.' This is just one of the many inspiring quotes that keep fans glued to his works.

Due to the large following this cleric has, his net worth has become a subject of interest. So we will be revealing his net worth as of 2021. But before so, let us explore some of his investments and income streams that contribute to his net worth.

Cornerstone Church by John Hagee

John Hagee opened Cornerstone Church in the 70s and it has grown to become a very popular worship center, and with several branches. Photo: Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Most of this pastor's net worth is attributed to his successful church organization and ministry. He opened Cornerstone Church in the 70s after serving as a senior in Trinity Church for an extended duration. What denomination is Cornerstone? It is a non-denominational megachurch.

He is also the President and CEO of John Hagee's Ministries, which telecasts his national radio and TV ministry in Canada and the US on ten television networks. You can catch up with John Hagee's sermons or find John Hagee's healing scriptures on networks such as the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), Inspiration Network (INSP), and Inspiration Now TV.

Writing career

Besides preaching the word of God, this televangelist is also an accomplished author with numerous bestselling books. Some of John Hagee's books include:

Jerusalem Countdown

The Battle for Jerusalem

From Daniel to Doomsday

Life Lessons to Live By

The Financial Armagedon

Born to Be Blessed

His Glory Revealed

Acting career

Besides being a televangelist, John Hagee is also an actor, best known for projects such as Revelation. Photo: Mauro Pimentel / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

The televangelist is an all-rounded media personality. In addition to gracing the screens with his sermons, the pastor has also graced them in various movies and TV shows. The most renowned John Hagee's movies and TV shows include Vanished (1998) and Revelation (1999).

Other business ventures

The mogul has also invested in other income streams that contribute to his high net worth. He holds positions that also account as his income source, some of which include:

The CEO of Christian Evangelism Television

The CEO of the National Chairman of Christians United for Israel

John Hagee's net worth

By looking at all these investments, it is safe to say that the net worth of this man of God is pretty high and decent. So, how much is John Hagee worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $5 million as of 2021.

John Hagee was born as John Charles Hagee on 12th April 1940 in Baytown, Texas, and is currently 81 years old. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

John is a prominent American pastor best known as the founder of Cornerstone Church and John Hagee ministries. However, his fans often tend to pry into his personal life off the altar when he is not preaching, which is why we present to you his biography.

How old is John Hagee?

He was born on 12th April 1940 in Baytown, Texas, as John Charles Hagee and is 81 years old at the time of writing this article. He uses his vast life experiences in his teachings.

What is John Hagee's education profile?

He attended Trinity University, where he graduated around the mid-60s with his B.S. in History and Education. After that, he enrolled at the University of North Texas, where he graduated with a master's degree. After that, he proceeded to study a Diploma in Theology from Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Who is John Hagee's wife?

John Hagee's current wife is Diana Castro. He married her after divorcing his first wife Marthe Downing in 1975. Photo: GALI TIBBON/AFP via Getty Images

John has been married twice. His first wife was Marthe Downing, with whom he tied the knot in 1960 but divorced in 1975. A year later, the televangelist married Diana Castro, and the two have been together ever since. What nationality is Diana Hagee? She was born in San Antonio, Texas and is of the American race.

Who are John Hagee's children?

They are five and his daughters are Tish, Christina, and Sandy. Who is John Hagee's son? This is a question asked by people who do not know he has two sons. His sons are Christopher and Matthew.

John Hagee's net worth as of 2021 is $5 million and it just keeps increasing. The impressive figure stems from his successful Christian multimedia empire, best-selling books, and different CEO roles. Fans anticipate a rise in his worth due to his rising popularity and following.

