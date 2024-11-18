“Truly Exquisite”: Woman Shows Breathtaking Wedding Venue Outside Cape Town

A popular content creator shared a video showing TikTok users the stunning wedding venue outside the Mother City

The venue included a unique glass house, which the bride-to-be said the video didn't do justice

Social media users loved the Western Cape-based venue and shared their excitement in the comments

A woman showed Mzansi a beautiful wedding venue a few kilometres outside Cape Town. Images: @kyyahabdul

Couples often search tirelessly for the perfect wedding venue to make their day truly unforgettable. Recently, a woman unveiled a breathtaking wedding venue just outside Cape Town, leaving many in awe of its charm and beauty.

Woman shows stunning wedding venue near Cape Town

International content creator Kyyah Abdul, who has a large following on TikTok, took to her account (@kyyahabdul) to share that she was in the mood to browse for wedding venues.

To explore her interests, Kyyah went to Hazendal in Stellenbosh, a town filled with vineyards and students outside Cape Town. The gorgeous woman saw numerous wedding venues on-site, including a glass house.

"The video doesn't do the glass house justice. It's truly exquisite."

The clip also showed a general wedding reception area and parked vintage cars people can rent for photos.

In addition, Kyyah was treated to a tour of Hazendal's accommodation, which seemed fit for a bride on her wedding day.

The content creator concluded:

"Getting married here would be a dream."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the Western Cape wedding venue

Social media users in the post's comment section shared their excitement after seeing the stunning wedding venue outside the Mother City.

@barce.tsana told people on the app:

"I’ve decided I’m getting married here. I might be single, but I’ve decided."

@this.is.ayah_ shared with the content creator:

"I’m attending a wedding at Hazendal next month. I cannot wait! This place looks amazing."

@michelelb0 said about the venue:

"Hazendal is way too commercial with having mall-goers being able to go to the glass section."

Kyyah informed the TikTokker:

"There’s an option to close the entire property."

@mariusairbnbmanagement wrote with humour:

"This is going to be a very expensive wedding at this venue."

A grateful @erin.adkins02 wrote in the comment section:

"Thank you for showing me my dream wedding destination."

