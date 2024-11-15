Mzansi had mixed reactions after witnessing how hard the Ndebele people go during the gifting ceremony

At weddings, the tribe showers everyone with random presents to acknowledge them as part of the family

Social media users had opposing views on how the community did things and shared their thoughts in the comments

Weddings are beautiful events to be invited to. Seeing your friends and family celebrate your love story is priceless.

Mzansi reacted to a Ndebele wedding's gifting ceremony.

Although the celebratory event is meant to unite families, it is done in many different ways around the world.

SA reacts to Ndebele culture's gifting ceremony

In African culture, a couple must go through various steps before both the living and the departed acknowledge their marriage. Cattle must be sacrificed to unite the different clans, and blood must be spilt to honour the ancestors and plead for a smooth marriage.

After the strict regulations have been passed, the wedding party can celebrate in any way they wish. The most popular tradition is the gifting ceremony, where the two families exchange presents.

The oldest ancestors are acknowledged and gifted to the youngest family members in the Ndebele culture. The tribe usually offers blankets and other household items.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Ndebele gifting ceremony in viral TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the maximalism at a Ndebele gifting ceremony and commented:

@Lerato Beautifulme Modibedi explained:

"He's a Ndebele, Mahlangu for that matter. I told him I'm not doing this should we get married."

@Kiyola Aesthetics was excited:

"I can't wait for my special day and rock my Ndebele attire."

@Lethabo Pheeha shared:

"I once borrowed my friend's car. I've never seen so many blankets."

@Philelucarose wrote:

"I want to show my Honey he doesn't understand what this woman is talking about."

SA in awe of beautiful Venda culture

Briefly News also reported South Africans were mesmerised by the Venda culture after a lady’s wedding went viral on TikTok. The attire, music and dancing caught the attention of Mzansi citizens, who could not stop gushing about the enchanting event.

Social media users shared kind messages in the comments section where they complimented the wedding.

Source: Briefly News