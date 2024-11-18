“Prices Are Crazy”: SA Has Mixed Responses After Woman Shows Jet Fashion
- A young woman on TikTok showed app users the fashion items she saw while shopping at Jet
- The three items, varying in price, included an ankle-length skirt, pants and a sleeveless top
- The garments had several social media users responding to the post with jumbled reviews about the price and quality
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A woman showcased a selection of fashion items from a local store, giving people a glimpse of the brand's offerings. However, when she revealed the pieces, fashion enthusiasts responded with praise and criticism.
Woman shows clothing from Jet
Naledi Khoza, who uses the handle @ledi_kkk on TikTok, uploaded a video showing what Jet had to offer in the fashion department.
The young woman showed a R229.99 ankle-length flute skirt, a R259.99 linen wide-legged pants, and a sleeveless top no longer on the Bash website.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Watch the video below:
Jet's fashion items receive jumbled responses
The post divided Mzansi shoppers. A few social media users who saw the clothing from Jet loved what the store had to offer, while others weren't keen on the local retailer's 'steep' prices and quality.
@bokang_mat told the online community:
"I bought this set a week ago. It's nice, but the material makes my skin itch."
Eager to get their hands on the items, @doubl11a laughed and said:
"I'll run on Monday."
An interested @mathabthab1 wrote:
"I need that as soon as possible!"
@tlotliso1125 told app users in the comment section:
"Their prices are crazy since they merged with TFG."
@thandiswanzalelaz said of the garments:
"Perfect indeed. I wonder if they have my sizes."
Naledi responded to the TikTokker:
"They usually cater for all sizes with their clothes, but I didn’t really check the sizes of the skirts."
@phumlacharity shared their opinion:
"The problem is the fabric tears so easily."
A saddened @user67596352355194 commented:
"Jet's prices are no longer Jet's prices."
Cape Town shoppers rush to Jet's closing-down sale
In July, Briefly News reported about shoppers who rushed to Canal Walk in Cape Town after hearing about Jet's closing-down sale, sparking emotional reactions and a flurry of bargain hunters.
Local customers eagerly took advantage of the store's discounted prices before it shut down for good.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za