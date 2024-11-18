“Prices Are Crazy”: SA Has Mixed Responses After Woman Shows Jet Fashion

A young woman on TikTok showed app users the fashion items she saw while shopping at Jet

The three items, varying in price, included an ankle-length skirt, pants and a sleeveless top

The garments had several social media users responding to the post with jumbled reviews about the price and quality

A TikTokker received mixed responses after showing a few fashion items from Jet. Images: @ledi_kkk

Source: TikTok

A woman showcased a selection of fashion items from a local store, giving people a glimpse of the brand's offerings. However, when she revealed the pieces, fashion enthusiasts responded with praise and criticism.

Woman shows clothing from Jet

Naledi Khoza, who uses the handle @ledi_kkk on TikTok, uploaded a video showing what Jet had to offer in the fashion department.

The young woman showed a R229.99 ankle-length flute skirt, a R259.99 linen wide-legged pants, and a sleeveless top no longer on the Bash website.

Watch the video below:

Jet's fashion items receive jumbled responses

The post divided Mzansi shoppers. A few social media users who saw the clothing from Jet loved what the store had to offer, while others weren't keen on the local retailer's 'steep' prices and quality.

@bokang_mat told the online community:

"I bought this set a week ago. It's nice, but the material makes my skin itch."

Eager to get their hands on the items, @doubl11a laughed and said:

"I'll run on Monday."

An interested @mathabthab1 wrote:

"I need that as soon as possible!"

@tlotliso1125 told app users in the comment section:

"Their prices are crazy since they merged with TFG."

@thandiswanzalelaz said of the garments:

"Perfect indeed. I wonder if they have my sizes."

Naledi responded to the TikTokker:

"They usually cater for all sizes with their clothes, but I didn’t really check the sizes of the skirts."

@phumlacharity shared their opinion:

"The problem is the fabric tears so easily."

A saddened @user67596352355194 commented:

"Jet's prices are no longer Jet's prices."

Cape Town shoppers rush to Jet's closing-down sale

In July, Briefly News reported about shoppers who rushed to Canal Walk in Cape Town after hearing about Jet's closing-down sale, sparking emotional reactions and a flurry of bargain hunters.

Local customers eagerly took advantage of the store's discounted prices before it shut down for good.

