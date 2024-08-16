A shopper found similar shoes at Jet for R200 after spotting them for R500 at Woolworths, sparking a debate on social media about price versus quality

While some praised Woolworths for its durability, others were eager to try Jet's budget-friendly option

The shopper plans to test the Jet shoes for durability and quality

A hun shared her find of R200 shoes at Jet, comparing them to a similar pair for R500 at Woolworths. Images: @nelnydia/Instagram and Gallo Images/Stock.

A savvy shopper, known on social media as @nydianel, has shared a money-saving tip that has fashion lovers talking.

She recently discovered a pair of stylish shoes at Jet for just R200 after seeing a similar pair at Woolworths for R500.

As someone who considers herself a "woman’s shopping bestie," @nydianel is committed to helping her followers find affordable alternatives for shoes and clothing.

Mzansi worried about the quality

Her video quickly gained attention, with many users chiming in with their thoughts on the discovery:

While some celebrated the bargain, others highlighted the differences between the two retailers.

@ChabbyMashAckerman's suggested that quality may justify Woolworths' higher price tag:

“Woolworths will last longer."

@Phiwa Nelisa Ngubane humorously commented:

"Zyaphefumula 😭" [They breathe.]

@phindile mthombeni shared a similar sentiment, noting:

“But the Woolies are extremely comfortable, they're worth the price.”

Another user, @✨S H A N A K A M B I N D A✨, echoed these concerns, playfully asking:

“Very cutey, but do they breathe in & out? 🥺”

A woman's shopping bestie indeed

Despite these concerns, @nydianel reassured her followers that she would test the Jet shoes for durability and quality.

Her dedication to finding good deals while ensuring quality has earned her a loyal following.

On the other hand, some users were eager to try out the more affordable option. @Sonny Ndala's laundry service enthusiastically responded:

"Jet, I'm coming."

In contrast, @Emerald Stevens 💖 pointed out that Woolworths often has sales, advising others to check the Woolies app for discounts:

“Check Woolies app. They are always on sale there.”

