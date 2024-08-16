A Mzansi baker shared one of her proudest moments on TikTok after purchasing a printer

A Mzansi baker shared her excitement with her TikTok followers when she unboxed her new R700 Canon PIXMA TS3440. The lady will use her new purchase to upgrade her cake designs for her clients.

A young baker invested in her craft and bought an edible printer. Image: @yolandam_treats

She loathed standing in long queues to use someone else’s printer and saved up for her own.

Baker unboxes R700 Canon PIXMA TS3440 printer for edible goods

Bakers make a lot of money from dessert lovers and the endless birthday cake orders throughout the year. Although they have a vast audience, the competition is tight.

Many popular stores, too, sell mouthwatering baked goods, so independent bakers have to work harder to gain recognition and a loyal clientele.

A small business owner and baker from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, Yolanda, shared an exciting upgrade for her business. After countless days of queuing to use another person’s printer for her goods, she finally purchased her very own Canon PIXMA TS3440 on Amazon for R700.

She uses the printer to make various designs on edible paper that she covers her cakes with for a more visually and aesthetically pleasing final product. Yolanda shared a sweet unboxing on her TikTok with the caption:

“Oh honey, I will never have to queue for hours waiting to use someone else’s printer.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to baker’s printer unboxing

Social media users congratulated the baker on her new purchase and asked her more about the printer in the comments:

@Mila Desemela | YouTuber shared:

"Congratulations my love, I'll be queueing at your place soon."

@LulamaKhumalo03 did a bit of fact checking:

"I just saw it on Takealot for R800, let me buy it now, I did not trust it."

@Zimbalizikayise 💐praised the baker:

"Big moves."

@Ruth_bakes shared how she would react to buying an edible printer:

"I would cry the whole week, congratulations babe."

