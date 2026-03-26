A beloved South African teacher was given a hero’s farewell as he prepared for retirement after years of dedicated service

The emotional video was shared on Instagram, capturing the heartwarming moment the educator walked through the corridors one last time

Social media users were moved by the tribute, flooding the comments section with well-wishes and praise for the impact he made on his learners

The halls of Rand Park High School were filled with cheers as learners gave Mr Deon Schmidt a hero’s send-off. Image: @rand_park_high_school

Source: Instagram

A legendary educator at Rand Park High School in Johannesburg received a spectacular send-off that left the online community touched.

The school shared the moving clip on their Instagram account, @rand_park_high_school, on 25 March 2026, marking the end of an era for the teacher. The clip gained traction as former and current learners gathered online to celebrate a man who gave his all to the school.

Mr Deon Schmidt was filmed walking through a massive guard of honour formed by enthusiastic learners. As he moved down the corridors, he was met with cheers and screams of appreciation, stopping to give heartfelt hugs to students along the way.

The final walk down the corridors

The emotional journey led him to a room where his colleagues were waiting to honour his legacy. In a moving caption, the school, Instagram account @rand_park_high_school, thanked Mr Schmidt for the positive impact he made, noting that his dedication has inspired generations of learners both in the classroom and on the sports field.

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Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA celebrates the retiring teacher

The clip gained thousands of views and many comments from social media users who loved the respect shown to the teachers. Commenters ranged from parents who shared the beautiful things their children had said about Mr Schmidt, to learners who were sad to see him retire. It became evident that many people were fond of the teacher. Some high school learners called him the best geography teacher. One viewer was shocked to see that Mr Schmidt, saying he looked young for retirement age.

Viewers were touched by the visible love learners had for the retiring teacher. Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @durkiokrazy11 said:

"World's best geography teacher."

User @desmond_bennett shared:

"During our days, things like this were not done in our schools. At our 30-year school reunion, we invited all secondary school teachers to thank and pay tribute to them🙏."

User @asa.tindleni commented:

"Hailed as the best geography teacher by my daughter, who is in Grade 9. Happy retirement, Mr Schmidt🙌👏."

User @jabu_brown asked:

"Why is this young man retiring? Did he win the lottery?"

User @jenny_2_kool_ shared:

"Aw! We're going to miss him."

User @lucahsteyn added:

"Legendary teacher 😁."

User @djankletap said:

"Potch Boys High legend as well. Happy retirement, sir 🙌."

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Source: Briefly News