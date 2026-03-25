Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini shared her pride as her wife Lulama graduated for the third time, celebrating another meaningful milestone

Fans, fellow footballers, and celebrities joined in the celebration online, filling social media with heartfelt congratulations

Off the pitch, Andile continues to excel in her football career while balancing personal achievements, proving her dedication

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Congratulations are in order for the Dlaminis as they celebrate another major milestone. Lulama Dlamini has just added another degree to her name, graduating yet again and proving that hard work pays off.

Andile Dlamini kicks the ball upfield during the Women's international friendly between England and South Africa at The Coventry Building Society Arena Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

To mark the occasion, her wife Andile Dlamini shared some beautiful moments on social media. The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper posted pictures of herself alongside Lulama, who looked radiant in her graduation gown. Andile’s pride was clear, especially as this marks her wife’s third graduation. Truly black excellence in action.

“Congratulations Mama 👩🏿‍🎓🤍💐💐

A 3x graduate wife 💐💐💐,” Andile wrote on Instagram.

Fans and followers joined the couple to celebrate with them, including coach Simphiwe Dludlu, who had previously been linked with the Banyana Banyana coaching job.

@simphiwe.shorty.dludlu:

"Congratulations KwaDlamini 🤝."

@dineoranaka:

"Oh I love this."

@siya_swiss:

"Congratulations 👏👏🔥."

@hildah_tholakele.magaia:

"Congratulations MaDlams ka lehetla."

@edwardbillion:

"Congratulations are in order 🙏🏾."

@lindiwedube_:

"Halala Mrs Dlamini 😍🥳🔥."

@nthabisengsophyfenyani:

"Congratulations to our Makoti 😍🙌👏👏🔥."

@siyonabukelwa3:

"Congratulations to our makoti. We love her 💕💕🎉."

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini (16 South Africa) participates in the International Friendly match between England Women and South Africa. Image: MI News

Source: Getty Images

Andile Dlamini’s personal milestones

Andile is one of many South African personalities who tied the knot in 2025. She and Lulama exchanged vows on December 20th in a beautiful ceremony attended by family and close friends, with media personality and reality star Dineo Ranaka serving as MC.

See the post below on Instagram:

The couple had been together for several years before making it official. Their social media accounts are full of moments from their life together, showing a love that has grown and flourished over time.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper shines

Dlamini was nominated in the Best Goalkeeper category at the CAF Awards in November and played a crucial role in Banyana Banyana’s triumph at the 2023 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. She also featured regularly in this year’s WAFCON campaign, although the team was unable to defend their title.

During the 2025 season, she was at the centre of goalkeeping debates after head coach Desiree Ellis opted for Kaylin Swart on several occasions, a decision that sparked strong reactions from fans who felt Dlamini deserved more game time.

On and off the pitch, Andile Dlamini continues to command attention, balancing personal milestones with a career that has cemented her status as one of South Africa’s most respected footballers.

Dlamini is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most accomplished goalkeepers. A long-serving figure at Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, she has won multiple domestic league titles and lifted the CAF Women’s Champions League trophy twice.

At international level, Dlamini has earned over 60 caps for Banyana Banyana, played at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and was a key member of the team that won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Her career has been recognised with several individual honours, including Goalkeeper of the Tournament awards and nominations at major continental and national ceremonies, cementing her status as a leading figure in African women’s football.

Nabi posts cryptic message on social media

Briefly News previously reported that, following the derby defeat, former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi took to social media and shared a cryptic message that sparked debate among Chiefs supporters and neutrals.

Some interpreted it as a subtle jibe at his former assistants, who succeeded him in the hot seat.

Source: Briefly News