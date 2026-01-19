Two brothers from the Bongwe family went viral after both achieving outstanding matric results with 9 distinctions each

Their older sister also excelled academically, becoming Head Girl at her school before earning degrees from prestigious universities in America

South Africans praised the siblings' achievements and credited their parents for their success

Three top-achieving siblings. Images: bongiwe-bongwe/LinkedIn and Sazi Bongwe/Facebook

Source: UGC

A family of high achievers has captured South Africa's attention after all three siblings proved that academic excellence runs in their genes. The Bongwe family made headlines when brothers Sazi and Menzi both finished matric with incredible results at St. John's College in Johannesburg. Sazi, who was Head of School in 2021, and Menzi, who served as Second Prefect in 2025, both scored 9 distinctions with averages above 90%. But the brothers aren't the only stars in the family.

Their older sister, Bongiwe, was Head Girl at St Mary's Waverly in 2015, where she matriculated with five distinctions and ranked in the top 1% nationally. She went on to study at Drew University in New Jersey, where she made the Dean's List, before completing a Master of Science degree at Georgetown University in Washington DC. At just 27 years old, she now works as an Associate at the International Finance Corporation in Washington.

Bongiwe Bongwe recently celebrated her youngest brother's success on LinkedIn, sharing a photo of him and writing:

"Incredibly proud of my youngest brother, Menzi Bongwe, on his acceptance to Harvard College, Class of 2030. His consistent dedication, remarkable character, and passionate determination have earned him this coveted achievement. Onwards and upwards!"

Mzansi praises the Bongwe family

Social media users shared their thoughts on the family's achievements, stating:

@Mafika Fix Monnye joked:

"Marrying into this family, you'd better know your story 😂😂"

@Sandra Sono commented:

"Most cases of intelligence run in the family."

@Mjay Jay gushed:

"This woman's womb has been blessed extraordinarily."

@Happy Mtsweni said:

"These children, I can guarantee, never went to groove..."

@Prince Hlamzo Jnr asked:

"Can I use 'No DNA, just RSA' in this instance 🤭🤣😄..."

@Emily Makuka Kuks Mogashoa wrote:

"Because the man raised his family, the presence of a father... The kids focused on doing better. That is in all of us; it needs nurturing. We are all born great."

@Refiloe Mbobo shared:

"Had the pleasure of attending a workshop on Diversity led by Mr Stanley Bongwe (the dad). He is such a powerhouse, too."

@Hlumelo Lulubelle Lunga added:

"These parents probably read parenting books, and the kids had structure and routine growing up. Being a married, two-parent home helped shape and mould the children."

@Rosemary Regaugetswe Semenya stated:

"We thank the sister for setting an example that things don't always have to cost money.... When you put in effort, things can be free or work in your favour. The gents followed the steps."

Menzi Bongwe, who received 9 distinctions in his matric results 2025. Images: @risky.mashigo

Source: Facebook

