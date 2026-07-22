Gauteng MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela pushed back against criticism from Santaco and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance over her department's approach

The MEC argued that direct engagements with operators uncovered problems that formal taxi leadership structures had not raised

Diale-Tlabela also addressed concerns about licensing backlogs and law enforcement while questioning the role of formal structures during taxi violence

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Gauteng MEC Diale-Tlabela defended herself from criticism from taxi associations. Image: Gauteng Department of Transport

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GAUTENG — Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has pushed back against accusations that her department bypassed formal taxi structures, defending her decision to engage directly with individual taxi operators on issues including operating licence delays.

Speaking on SABC News, Diale-Tlabela addressed criticism from both the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance, which threatened a shutdown over the licence renewal backlog. The organisations raised concerns that proper protocol was not followed during consultations with local associations.

Diale-Tlabela argued that government is obligated to remain accessible to ordinary citizens, and that collaborative structures should not function as a barrier between officials and the operators who need assistance. She maintained that the department had a responsibility to respond directly to concerns raised on the ground.

The MEC said those direct engagements had surfaced issues that were not being brought to the table through formal channels. One example she cited was the need to revise the taxi recapitalisation model to include older vehicles, a matter that had apparently been left out of discussions during official meetings with taxi leadership.

Licensing backlogs and violence among key concerns

Diale-Tlabela clarified that the department's direct outreach was not an attempt to co-govern with operators, but rather a practical effort to resolve operational challenges affecting those on the ground. These included licensing backlogs and law enforcement difficulties that formal structures had not adequately escalated.

She also raised a pointed concern about the role of formal taxi bodies during periods of instability. The MEC noted that during incidents of taxi-related violence and killings, established structures had often failed to support government efforts to contain or respond to the crisis. This, she suggested, made direct communication with operators not only justified but necessary.

The department's position places it at odds with provincial taxi leadership, who maintain that standard consultation protocols exist for a reason and should be respected regardless of the circumstances.

View Diale-Tlabela's interview on X here:

Taxi association suspends foreign national drivers

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the suspension of foreign national drivers by the Faraday Taxi Association amid ongoing tensions and protests related to permits within Johannesburg’s taxi industry. This decision follows a surge in violence and illegal operations, prompting urgent calls for reform in a sector that plays a crucial role in public transport.

Source: Briefly News