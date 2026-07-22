The National Taxi Alliance threatened a province-wide shutdown across Gauteng over a licensing crisis

Many taxi operators have been unable to renew their operating licences due to severe delays at a government department

Operators without valid licences face heavy fines and vehicle impoundment as frustrations reach a tipping point

Taxi operators in Gauteng face heavy fines and vehicle impoundments due to delays with valid operating licences. Image: @News24

Source: Twitter

Commuters in Gauteng could face a difficult Tuesday next week. The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has threatened a total transport shutdown across the province on 28 July 2026, unless the government urgently addresses a deepening licensing crisis that has left many taxi operators in legal limbo.

What is behind the Gauteng taxi shutdown threat

The dispute centres on severe backlogs at the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, where operators have been unable to renew or apply for operating licences. Without valid licences, drivers and their vehicles are exposed to heavy fines and impoundment each time they take to the road. The department has defended the delays, saying they stem from system checks designed to root out illegal operators.

However, the NTA argues that legitimate, law-abiding operators are being caught in the crossfire and punished for a bureaucratic breakdown that is not of their making. BusinessTech reports that the alliance has called for an urgent meeting with senior provincial leadership to find a workable solution. If those talks do not happen, the NTA has made clear that a full commuter transport shutdown will follow on Tuesday.

Millions of commuters could be affected

A province-wide taxi shutdown in Gauteng would have an enormous impact. Millions of South Africans rely on minibus taxis as their primary mode of transport to work, school and essential services each day. Johannesburg, Pretoria and surrounding areas would bear the brunt of any disruption. The NTA's threat is a direct warning to the Gauteng government that the clock is running out. Commuters are urged to make alternative travel arrangements for Tuesday, 28 July 2026, if the shutdown proceeds.

The National Taxi Alliance has warned that a shutdown will proceed on Tuesday if an urgent meeting with senior provincial leadership is not held. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

5 Briefly News articles about taxi drivers

A Cape Town man paid R200 to have an entire minibus taxi to himself with no stops while travelling to town, leaving viewers questioning why he did not use an e-hailing service.

A content creator filmed a young South African taxi driver named Tokelo using a Tappy wristband device to collect digital fares.

A bold Mahindra bakkie driver in Gauteng earned widespread praise across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming traffic until it got off the road onto the pavement.

A confident taxi driver was filmed charming a white woman while casually leaning against her car door on the roadside, sparking massive laughter online.

A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised he would ensure she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.

Source: Briefly News