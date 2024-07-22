South Africans couldn't help but troll a man dressed in white worshipping on a hill

Shared widely on social media, the video sparked a wave of humorous reactions from netizens

Comments ranged from logistical questions to biblical comparisons, highlighting the man's daring determination and faith

A viral video featuring a man dressed in white, praising and worshipping has both entertained and confused South Africans. Images: @Tshepii_09.

A viral video of a man dressed in white, passionately praising and worshipping while climbing a cliff, has left South Africans amused and perplexed.

The video, shared widely on social media platforms, shows the man in an act of sincere devotion amidst a challenging climb, sparking a wave of humorous reactions from netizens.

The video, posted by Tshepii_09, has garnered widespread attention and laughter across social media.

Netizens were amused at the man's daring determination

The man’s audacious act of faith and fearlessness struck a chord with many, leading to a flood of humorous comments and jokes from netizens.

Sphathenkosie humorously pondered the logistics of the climb, asking:

"Wait lapho I'm thinking ugibela kanjan lapha" [How did he get up there.]

SirJusticeSokela joined in questioning the activities in Pretoria with a hint of disbelief:

"Nenzani lapho epitoli." [What are you guys doing there in Pretoria.]

suggested a divine reason for the climb, implying that perhaps Jesus had returned:

"Mhlambe ujesu njalo" [Maybe it's Jesus]

user1062476625325 couldn't help but draw a biblical comparison, exclaiming:

"Nangu u jesu" [there's Jesus.]

Tellie_Felicia chimed in with a reference to a biblical figure as well:

"Indodana Ka Davide mus le," [It's the son of David.]

Andy Makhanya speculated about a potential gospel music video:

"Kune music video yeculo then gospel enzima kabi ezayo" [A hectic gospel music video might be in the works.]

SIPHAMANDLA NDLOVU questioned the state of affairs in the country with a mix of confusion and humour:

"Kanti kwenzakalan kule country bafethu" [What's happening n SA guys.]

Promise encouraged the man's ascent with a cheerful:

"Khuphuka lapho sthunywa" [Go higher messenger of God.]

Polokwane man’s groove moves at Lutheran Church has Mzansi excited: “Dance for the Lord”

Briefly News reported that a young man gained online popularity with energetic dance moves during the revival of his church's youth league.

The Lutheran congregation embraced the joy of worship as the young man's groovy moves took the atmosphere to new heights.

The TikTok community is impressed by how free the youth can express themselves during the service.

Source: Briefly News