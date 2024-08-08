Paris 2024: South African Sprinter Qualifies for Women’s 100m Hurdles Semis

Team South Africa are back to winning ways in athletics as one of their sprinters booked a place in the semis of the women's 100m hurdles

The Mzansi athlete missed out on the opportunity to seal an automatic qualification to the semi-finals yesterday in the first-round

Netizens have shared their congratulatory message to the 22-year-old sprinter on social media after taking advantage of the second chance

South African sprinter Marione Fourie has booked a place in the semi-finals of the Women's 100m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News Sports News WhatsApp channel for all the latest sports stories.

After missing out on automatic qualifications yesterday, the 22-year-old got a second chance to compete in the repechage.

Marione Fourie of Team South Africa after the women's 100m hurdles repechage at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. Photo: Sam Barnes.

Source: Getty Images

Fourie qualifies for women's 100m hurdles semis in Paris

According to South African sports journalist, Ayanda Nyuswa, Fourie finished first in the Repechage race of the Women's 100m hurdles with a time of 12.79s to reach the semi-finals.

Dutch athlete Maayke Tjin-A-Lim finished second with a time of 12.87s and also qualified for the semi-finals.

Reactions as Fourie qualifies for 100m hurdles semis

KathMAM said:

"Yay!! Fantastic news."

Tumzxrantao responded:

"Her heat was stacked with talent. Repechage came in handy."

R_MeYee wrote:

"Let's goooooo ..congratulations."

NtebaMashaba reacted:

"She was amazing! This is what you do and. You get a second chance."

Buchule_Putini commented:

"Some good news! "

Perfin_Intl said:

"Good run and come back after a disappointing heat. Congrats."

Van Niekerk and Maswanganyi miss out on 200m final

Briefly News earlier reported that South African duo Shaun Maswanganyi and Wayde Van Niekerk missed out on qualification after competing in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening at the Stade de France.

Maswanganyi had the best run amongst the duo as he finished fourth in 20.42 seconds but failed to get one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifying tickets.

Van Niekerk, on the other hand, had a poor performance in the semis, finishing seventh with a time of 20.72s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News