Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is ready to focus on his music career. The star, who has gotten several labels over the years, said he is a musician before anything else.

Cassper Nyovest wants to focus on his music.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest re-introduces himself

Cassper Nyovest wants to be known as a musician first before anything else. The rapper has been trying to revive his career after several people suggested that he fell off. He has been releasing back-to-back tracks, which have received mixed reactions from fans.

He recently dropped his much-awaited track Kusho Bani after teasing its release for weeks. Mufasa even promised to give away R10K ahead of the release. Taking to his X page, Cassper Nyovest reintroduced himself as a musician. The star also expressed gratitude for his talent. He said:

"Cassper Nyovest is a musician, a successful one!!! He’s not a businessman, he’s not a brand, he’s not a marketing genius before he is a musician!!! Without the MUSIC, Everything fails!!! That’s the engine !!! GOOD MUSIC!!! I AM BLESSED WITH A TALENT AND I WILL USE IT!!!"

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Cassper Nyovest's post. Many suggested that he needs to start being creative with his music.

@dbn_khosta said:

"Bro just don’t rap though and do other genres, you can’t spit."

@AkanimiltonM commented:

"U no longer make good music these days u only make tik tok challenges😤"

@cheeseBoySA4 added:

"Tell them Mufasa.. You are the greatest of your generation whether they like it or not."

@ThembaSindane10 commented:

"I'm glad you know this! Listening to your new music lately and hayii is not make sure! Solomon was a great album though.👍"

@BigBoy88236075 said:

"Go back to making songs like nyuku from your album thuto that will make a different."

Cassper Nyovest has set the record about his titles straight.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest claims social media is full of lies

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that once again, the South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest went on a rant regarding how things are portrayed on social aren't the same in real life.

The award-winning musician who recently dropped his single Kusho Bani posted a video of himself on TikTok addressing the issue of many netizens feeling pressured by the fake lifestyle that most people are living on social media.

