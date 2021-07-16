LOL: Kelly Khumalo Calls Out Son for Speaking Broken English

South African musician Kelly Khumalo recently left Mzansi howling after she sorted out her son for speaking broken English

The clearly-strict mother did not take it lightly when Christian slipped up with his tenses and ended up coining a new word

Many social media users were amused while others saw themselves in Kelly's unconventional parenting skills

Kelly Khumalo is not paying exorbitant private school fees for her son to speak broken English. The starlet made that crystal clear on a recent episode of her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo was not impressed with her son's vocabulary recently. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The snippet of the show was shared by Somizi on his Instagram page.

In the clip, Kelly and her kids were going somewhere and before they left, Kelly asked Christian why he brought some costumes. The young boy responded:

“She brang them not me.”

The singer snapped and responded:

“Brang or brought? I don't send you to school to speak broken English.”

The clip left Somizi and other social media users amused as they noted how Kelly was not having any of that in her home.

Minnie Dlamini commented and said:

“Kelly is my spirit animal!”

@redman_matshaba said:

“She is so dramatic.”

@leboganamahlangu said:

“Hai school is expensive guys.”

@misstakau said:

“She’s right. You can’t go to school and come back saying brang.”

@valerie_val said:

“This is me as a parent straight.”

Kelly Khumalo recently weighed in on the protests that have ravaged the country. The concerned mother and citizen put the blame on the president for failing to take accountability.

