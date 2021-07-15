Kelly Khumalo believes President Cyril Ramaphosa has not stepped up to his responsibilities amid South Africa's violent unrest

Kelly Khumalo posted an emotional video message to question Ramaphosa's speeches while the nation suffered

The singer feels that Ramaphosa should have directed better leadership actions than just calling for peace

Soulful singer Kelly Khumalo has lashed out at president Cyril Ramaphosa for what she feels is a forsaking of strong leadership responsibility after South Africans descended into violent looting destruction.

Kelly Khumalo is left disappointed with Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts. Images: Getty and Instagram: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Getty Images

The chaos erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested for refusing to stand trial in the Zondo Commission. Following the protest riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where commercial property has been ravaged, including stampede deaths, Kelly has become the latest celebrity to use social media to express her views.

In an Instagram post, the singer argues that Ramaphosa has merely played his role with partial speeches that did not hold any strong direction, though she does not condone any of the violence, as reported by TimesLIVE.

She said in the posted video on Instagram:

“The president, your guys' president, the president spoke ... but I heard nothing, I am not gonna lie to you I heard nothing. He called for peace and yet not owning up to his contribution to this disaster. I am not condoning what is happening out there but honestly, can you blame people for doing what they are doing? People have been patient, very co-operative for the past 18-22 months of lockdown, of no jobs, no food, no nothing,” Kelly said.

“The sad part about this whole looting spree is that it doesn't solve our issues, it worsens them. We are the ones to deal with the damage, we are the ones who have to deal with more jobless black people,” she added.

Then concluded: “I wish I could say there's a solution to this but there isn't from our end, until this country is led by people who are people who are actually for people.”

A few Kelly fans chipped in with comments that agree as well as disagree with her....

@lamathonsi_mkhize said:

"This president is not for people at all just just doesn't care."

@kaydeebottoman said:

"What to do you want the President to do guys....nifuna athini.....rather then listening to such talks .....why don’t you come up with better solutions....chin."

