Unathi Nkayi slams Duduzane Zuma: "How does one loot responsibly?"

South African Idols judge, singer, and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has slammed Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma for his looting comments

Unathi posted Duduzane's video message on Instagram where she questions his views on the ongoing violence

Unathi's posted also drew comments from other perturbed celebrities such as DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, and Atandwa Kani

Idols judge and radio personality Unathi Nkayi has criticised Duduzane Zuma after he advised 'responsible looting.' Jacob Zuma's son posted a video on social media to address South Africa's current spread of violent looting in KwaZulu-Natal following his father's imprisonment.

Unathi Nkayi criticises Duduzane Zuma after looting message. Images: @unathi.co @zuma_duduzane / Instagram

Unathi captioned Duduzane's video in her Instagram account with the angry words of:

"For sake HOW DOES ONE LOOT RESPONSIBLY. Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy is he TALKING."

Below was the video where Duduzane is heard saying:

"For the people that are protesting and looting, please do so carefully, and please do so responsibly."

The singer's post also drew dismayed comments from a couple of other celebrities such as rapper Nadia Nakai, TV star Denise Zimba, musicians Tamara Dey and DJ Zinhle as well as the actor Atandwa Kani.

@nadianakai said:

"Errrrrr! Whaaaaat!?"

@missdenisezimba said:

" what’s happening mara?!"

@tamaradey said:

"What the f#ck."

@djzinhle said:

"This guy ."

@atandwakani said:

"‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

But not everyone agreed with the Gqeberha-born celebrity...

@londiwe_gama said:

"The funniest thing is most of you here are talking shit about his video right now but if he’d truly run for President most of yall would support him ."

@mastabc said:

"Unathi wena oja di lobster batho ba sokola.... Didimala tuu."

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANFD) are expected to continue monitoring the streets to put an end to the riots.

