Sean "Diddy" Combs has hired top lawyers Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro as he prepares his third bail application after being denied twice

Diddy was arrested last month on serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking

Social media users believe the judge will deny his bail again, citing concerns he is a flight risk

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has ramped up his legal team as he preppers to appeal to be released from jail on bail for the third time. The judge turned down the star's first and second bail applications.

Diddy has beefed up his legal team as he prepares to apply for bail. Image: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Source: Getty Images

Diddy hires two top lawyers ahead of bail application

Sean "Diddy" Combs is doing whatever it takes to get out of jail. The rapper was arrested last month for several crimes, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to a post by @ArtOfDialogue_ on X, Diddy has beefed up his legal team as he prepares to apply for bail for the third time. The post states that Diddy has hired Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro, known as the best lawyers in the US, to help him with his case.

The I Will Be Missing You rapper previously appealed for bail and offered to pay a $50 million bail package and agreed to strict conditions, including no female visitors besides family, but both offers were turned down.

Fans react to Diddy ramping up his legal team

Social media users have weighed in on the rapper's move to hire two top lawyers. Many said he was wasting his money because the judge would not let him out as he was a flight risk.

@nonickinoclout said:

"Why should he get bail, he’ll probably flee the country like Russell Simmons."

@mfa9209 commented:

"They're going to drain his money."

@Roycewise092 added:

"He will get denied for the third time mark, My words."

@r28llc commented:

"Anthony Ricco is a great lawyer, I’m not sure if Alex Shapiro has the skills but he dam sure has the connections."

@mrcheapsuit wrote:

"He’s trying to build a better team than OJ 😂 adding a Shapiro was very smart lol."

Black Coffee's connection to Diddy questioned

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans have gone back to questioning Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy after the rapper's arrest.

Just days after Diddy was arrested and had several items confiscated from his house, many social media users have gone to question the rap mogul's close circle.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News