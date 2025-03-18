Andrew Tate sparked outrage after posting offensive remarks targeting South African women on his official X account

Trust outspoken internet personality Andrew Tate to trend for the wrong reasons. Andrew Tate recently topped the trending list on social media after insulting South African women. The former reality TV star is no stranger to controversy and is facing numerous serious charges related to harming women in Romania.

Andrew Tate insults South African women

This time, Andrew Tate has followed in the footsteps of other high-profile individuals, like Elon Musk, who have attacked South Africa. The former MMA fighter took to his verified X account and launched an unprovoked attack on South African women. He posted:

“Never trust South African women.”

An equally controversial internet personality from Zimbabwe, Shadaya Tawona, weighed in on Tate's post. He speculated that Andrew Tate's insult was based on his interaction with either Cyan Boujee, Faith Nketsi or Mihlali Ndamase. Andrew Tate neither confirmed nor denied Shadaya’s allegation but responded with laughing emojis.

Netizens clap back at Andrew Tate after he insults SA women

Andrew Tate’s original post insulting South African women riled up Mzansi and other netizens who clapped back at the controversial internet personality. Some suggested he was being paid to tarnish the country’s image. Others reminded him of his tainted history with women while others dismissed his post as an attention-seeking stunt.

Here are some of the comments:

@Oracle5152 responded:

“Never take an advice from an alleged Human Trafficker and Drug Lord that is paid to spread propaganda about South Africa. It was genocide, now it’s about South African women. Shut up!”

@Mihaelaoros9999 advised:

“Bold statement. South Africa might surprise you if you give it a chance! Not sure about that take, but South African women I know are powerhouse achievers. It's better to avoid generalizing individuals based on nationality or gender. People are diverse and unique, and broad statements often miss the richness of individual experiences. It's important to avoid generalizations about any group of people. Everyone deserves to be evaluated as an individual, not based on stereotypes.”

@BhovuRbay replied:

“A weak man like you can't handle our beautiful queens.”

@QuintusJansen advised:

“Don’t take the bait guys. He wants to get airtime by engaging with Mzansi. Ignore him and move on.”

@supremebeing77 joked:

"It looks like the king of "Alpha males" got played by Mbali from Soweto🤣"

DJ Sbu calls out Elon Musk over the state of Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu called out Elon Musk and lamented the state of the microblogging site X ever since the South African-born tech billionaire acquired the platform.

The seasoned media personality lamented how racism and inflammatory remarks are now openly expressed on social media, particularly on Musk's X.

