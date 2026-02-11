On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, Athini 'Bash' Bashe shared a video advertising a promotion by one of South Africa's popular fabric softeners

This is Bash's first major brand deal following his breakup with fiancée Ntandokazi Mzamo

Some followers doubted the breakup, claiming they had recently seen Bash and Ntando together, while others praised Bash for moving on and prioritising himself

Athini ‘Bash’ Bashe is picking up the pieces after his public breakup with his influencer fiancée, Ntandokazi Mzamo.

Apart from publicly crashing out days after their breakup, Bash seems to be doing well and is cashing in on their split.

Days after returning to social media and showing a new side after deactivating his accounts, Bash has landed his first brand deal and is leaning in on his breakup with Ntandokazi Mzamo.

Bash lands first brand deal after Ntandokazi Mzamo split

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, Bash took to his official TikTok account and shared a clip of himself advertising one of the popular fabric softeners, Comfort. Part of the post’s caption read:

“2026 started a little differently for me. My Comfort persona is Pure Loving me, doing me and thriving. Right now, I’m all about self-love and doing me. I’m embracing what’s ahead.”

Bash advertised a Comfort promotion in which the winner would walk away with the Comfort Valentine’s Experience valued at a whopping R14,000.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Bash lands first brand deal after Ntandokazi Mzamo split

In the comments, TikTok users naturally mentioned Bash’s alleged breakup with Ntandokazi. While some were sceptical that the couple had broken up, with others claiming they had seen Bash and Ntando out together. Several users comforted Bash and applauded him for moving on.

Here are some of the comments:

@Chairman 🪑 said:

“Deep down in my heart, something tells me that your love relationship went from public mode to private mode. I sense no breakup here

@Ozar Vuyo alleged:

“Last week I saw you with Ntando niyadlala ngathi, but I do understand it's a content mkhuluwa.”

@Kim❤️ remarked:

“No, we cannot focus only on the video you guys inspired us for years, so we cannot get over it just like that. Be patient with us.”

@nangamso210 said:

“@Bash My favourite is water Lilly and Vanilla smells amazing, comforting and very calming. I even use it as an air freshener in my space, smells amazing, and keeps my space fresh.”

@Den Den applauded:

“I can see you are all good, Bra. As men, we need to start putting ourselves first before anything else.”

@xolile innocentia.💕 said:

Pure-loving me, doing me, thriving me.🥂 Been in a relationship for 5 years with my partner, and I haven’t really had time for myself because I was so focused on our relationship. I still love him, but I’m also on a journey of choosing myself more.”

@user1052464815690 shared:

“I'm so happy for you, you really look good. Keep on pushing, very handsome and successful, that's all you need❤❤”

Ntandokazi Mzamo returns to social media with spicy post

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ntandokazi Mzamo returned to social media with a short and spicy Instagram post.

This was after she went off social media following the announcement that she and Athini Bashe had broken up. The couple had gotten engaged shortly before their split, with rumours that Ntando was to blame for the demise of their relationship.

