Three focused young men spread positive and inspirational vibes on the social media timelines recently

Two photos of the trio showed them at the start of their university journey vs at the end as they graduated together

Saffas were left in awe as they commended them on their strong friendship and determination to achieve their academic goals

Three young men have set the timelines ablaze with inspiration and positive vibes after sharing images of their journey - from the humble beginning of their tertiary education to the rewarding graduation phase.

The friendship of 3 young men has stood the test of time and academic challenges. Image: @ShauTown/Twitter

The inspiring images were shared by @ShauTown on Twitter recently. The first photo shows the young gentlemen seated on a wall together as first-year students at campus and the second shows the more mature-looking gents seated on the same wall and in the same positions, but dressed formally in their graduation gowns.

The Twitter post had Mzansi online users in their feels as they admired the trio’s strong friendship and determination to achieve their academic goals together. Check out some of their responses below:

@MCleupas asked:

“How long did it take, because I see quite a transformation there.”

@AkhonaNtuli_ wrote:

“Don’t even know you lot but I’m proud of you guys man.”

@Makhanyer commented:

“1 of the coolest before and after pics I've seen the whole week nice, 1 guys.”

@WenzyROyal replied:

“How do men maintain such long friendships... congratulations btw.”

@uSinethemba said:

“This is beautiful. The fact that the guy on the right is wearing the socks I bought for my man, makes the graduation photo more beautiful.”

@MissyJadeite reacted:

“Congratulations to you all, this is beautiful.”

@femi_nyst said:

“Hardest picture on the internet. Damn.”

