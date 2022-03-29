Graduating with her second degree from UCT, a gorgeous Mzansi woman took to social media to celebrate

Social media user @Khanyeeza was bursting with pride and shared some lush snaps from her graduation

The people of Twitter took to the comment section to hype the good sis up, wowed at her accomplishments

There is no denying that Mzansi babes are on the rise. Recently a stunner took to social media to show off her second degree from UCT and left peeps bursting with pride.

While it is a huge achievement to get any form of tertiary education, bagging two degrees is certainly something worthy of celebration.

Social media user and two times graduate from UCT, @Khanyeeza, took to Twitter to scream her achievement from the cyber rooftops.

Yes, babes, you deserve this!

“I did a thing today. 2xUCT graduate boiiiii. YouTube video coming soon❤️”

Social media users hype the educated babe, congratulating her achievement

Peeps love to see this kind of content and are always willing to hype a girl up when she has done the most.

The comment section was quickly filled with messages of congratulations for the gorgeous graduate. Not only is she undeniably beautiful, but she is also hella smart – the whole package, if we may!

Take a look at some of the supportive comments:

“It takes a village”: Man graduates as doctor, pays tribute to his people in heartfelt post

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local graduate had Mzansi feeling touched after paying tribute to his culture on graduation day and the large community that raised him. The newly qualified doctor is a true believer in the spirit of Ubuntu, attributing all his success to the many lives that have crossed paths with his own.

Heading online, popular student forum @VasityWorld shared the young man's inspirational story. Dr Sibongiseni Mgolozeli wrote:

“It takes a village to raise a child. - African proverb

“I am, because you are. And you are, because you are. NgesiXhosa sithi umntu ngumntu ngabantu.

"I am eternally grateful to God, my family, friends, colleagues and everyone who [has] contributed to this achievement, however small or big."

