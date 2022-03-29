A Tweep shared on social media that he is concerned because his girlfriend has not fought with him for weeks

He shared on Twitter that because of the lack of fights or arguments , he feels that he is loosing her

Social media could not contain their laughter and shared hilarious reactions and solutions to the guy's problems

A funny South African man could land himself in hot water.

The guy whose username is @Kagiesure took to social media to share that he is concerned about his relationship because his girl hasn’t fought with him for three weeks.

A man shared that he is concerned that his bae has not fought with him in weeks and Mzansi cannot hold back laughter. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

He took to Twitter to share:

“Haven’t argued or fought with my GF over stupid ish for straight 3 weeks. I feel like I’m losing her.”

Mzansi could not contain their laughter after seeing the Tweet with many users saying that it was relatable. The post has since gained thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Here’s what some peeps had to say:

@ThulaniSundu said:

“Pick a fight about the fact that you aren't fighting. Accuse her of fighting with another guy hence she no longer fights with you. She's exhausted from those fights.”

@Mbuso_Wenkosi shared:

“Leave the toilet seat up after you peed on it, leave your shoes and socks on the couch, make coffee 3 times in a space of 2 hours, use a different cup every time and don't wash any, block all channels and leave Supersport ones. If she doesn't budge, then she's gone.”

@Melvinthe1st posted:

“Argued with my wife yesterday regarding a leaking geyser because the guys came early to fix it n she was not ready yet, I blocked her same time.”

@Gud2BRicH commented:

“I make up a reason to fight every day! Keep this relationship stronger than wig glue!”

@Scizzy71 said:

“Askies bro, someone out there might be ‘taking things slowly’ with her."

@Themba51760567 added:

“When she's worn out of arguments with you, it is usually a sign; she doesn't care anymore - fold up your tent, there's a new sheriff in town.”

