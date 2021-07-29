Who is Asaad Amin? Everything you need to know about Muhammad Ali's son

Asaad Amin is an American baseball player and coach. He is popularly known as the adopted and youngest son of the world's renowned professional boxer Muhammad Ali. He has strived to make a name for himself and he is making big moves already at his age. So, what else would you love to know about Muhammad Ali's son?

Asaad Amin attends the 2016 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Marriott Louisville Downtown on September 17, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Due to Asaad Amin's association with the late American legendary boxer, he is a topic of discussion for many reasons. Also, some fans love him because of his impressive baseball skills.

Profile summary

Birth name : Asaad Amin

: Asaad Amin Gender : Male

: Male Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Date of birth : 17th January 1995

: 17th January 1995 Age: 26 years (as of 2021)

26 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States of America

Louisville, Kentucky, United States of America Father: Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali Mother: Lonnie

Lonnie Siblings: Eight

Eight Wife: Rachael McNulty

Rachael McNulty Kids: Zoey

Zoey Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Height in centimeters: 190

190 Height in feet: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Weight in kilograms: 107

107 Weight in pounds: 235 lbs

235 lbs Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Education: University of Louisville

University of Louisville Profession: Baseball coach

Baseball coach Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Asaad Amin's biography

Asaad Amin was born on January 17 1995, in Louisville, Kentucky. He is the adopted son of Muhammad Ali (deceased) and Lonnie Ali. Asaad Amin Ali was adopted by Ali's family when he was six months old.

Lonnie’s sister was taking care of her friend’s baby, who was Asaad. The couple was attached to the baby and decided to adopt him. He has since been with the family.

The baseball player has a big family. He has eight siblings, namely Maryum Ali, Miya Ali, Laila Ali, Rasheda Ali, Hana Ali, Khaliah Ali, Jamillah Ali and Muhammad Ali Jr. Interestingly, Asaad Amin is the last born in the household.

How old is Asaad Ali?

Asaad Amin Ali speaks with reporters at the Muhammad Ali Center on June 6, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

As of 2021, Asaad Amin's age is supposedly 26 years old.

His father’s demise

The baseball player lost his father in 2016. The boxing king died at the age of 74. Muhammad, who is well known by his nickname "The Greatest," succumbed to Septic shock. The sad incident happened on June 3 2016, in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States. His father's demise came as a massive shock to him since they were close.

Muhammad had Parkinson’s disease for a long time. He was diagnosed with the disease even before he adopted Asaad. So, he had lived with the respiratory illness for decades.

Muhammad Ali and Asaad Amin were best friends. The famous boxer’s son paid an emotional tribute to his late father, and it is evident that it significantly affected him.

Career

Asaad was so much into baseball since childhood. He also participated in games like basketball and football. This was particularly when he was in high school and was best at all sports. However, while in college, he decided to focus more on baseball since it was his favourite.

He attended the University of Louisville, where he was a member of the Cardinals baseball team. In 2004, he was recruited by Heavenly attendants and served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for a local college.

After which, he was signed in the 40th round by Anaheim Messengers in 2009. Currently, he is a content producer for the University of Louisville Athletics.

Asaad Amin’s net worth

Asaad Amin has accumulated an impressive fortune from his career as a baseball player. Muhammad Ali Asaad Amin also has a net worth that is worth knowing. As of 2021, Asaad Amin's net worth is allegedly estimated to be $7 million. He has gathered his wealth from his career as a baseball coach.

Asaad Amin and Tina Hovsepian attend the 2016 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Marriott Louisville Downtown. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

He reportedly earns a salary of $35,000 annually. In addition to his salary and net worth, Asaad Amin received a total of $5.6 million as a portion of his late father’s wealth.

So, what was Muhammad Ali's net worth? Asaad Amin’s adoptive father had accumulated a significant amount of wealth from his boxing career. By the time of his demise, he was worth $50 million.

Body measurements

How tall is Asaad Ali? He stands at a height of 6 feet 3 inches. Furthermore, the late Muhammad Ali’s son allegedly weighs 107 kilograms.

Marital life

Asaad Ali is married to a beautiful woman known as Rachael Ali. The two lovebirds met in the Louisville baseball stadium. The pair exchanged their vows on December 30, 2018. Their wedding took place in Louisville, Kentucky and was attended by only a few people as they wanted it to be.

Rachel Ali and Asaad Ali were in a considerably long romantic relationship before they got married. Just like her husband, Rachel is an alumna of the University of Louisville. Professionally, she is a teacher.

The duo is happily married and they share a solid marital bond that is presumably indestructible. They are blessed with a daughter, who goes by the name of Zoey Ali. The baseball player and his wife welcomed their firstborn on September 5, 2020.

Social media presence

Asaad Ali’s fans have been wondering why they cannot reach their baseball player all the time. The deceased boxer's son, Asaad Ali, seems to have taken a break from social media. However, fans are hoping to hear from him soon.

Indeed, Asaad Amin is a professional player and coach worth admiring. He is also a husband and father to an adorable daughter. Besides being Muhammad Ali's son, he boasts an illustrious baseball career. His story is such an inspiration to many, especially to the young people aspiring to excel in the sporting world.

READ ALSO: Sarah Lancashire: 10 things you didn't know about the British actress

Briefly.co.za recently compiled a list of 10 things you did not know about Sarah Lancashire. She is a renowned British actress known for Happy Valley, Coronation Street, and Pacific Overtures.

The 56-year-old has an impressive net worth of $20 million as of 2021. Previously, she was a drama teacher at Salford University. Also, many people know her for being Gary Hargreaves' ex-wife.

Source: Briefly.co.za