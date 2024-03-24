Who is King Javien Conde? Meet Erica Mena's oldest son

King Javien Conde is an American celebrity child famous as Erica Mena's son. Erica is an American former model, video vixen, author, and television personality who rose to fame with the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her other notable appearances were in Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami and Hip Hop Squares. Discover King Javien Conde's age and whereabouts.

King Javien Conde is Erica Mena's first-born son, and despite being a celebrity child, he prefers to maintain a private life to avoid public scrutiny. He is also an introvert, which makes people think he has a disability. So, who is Erica Mena's first baby father?

King Javien Conde's profile summary and bio

Full name King Javien Conde Gender Male Date of birth March 1, 2007 Age 17 years old (As of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City Country United States of America Current residence Newburgh, New York Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Raul Conde and Erica Jasmine Mena Siblings Safire Majesty Samuels and Legend Brian Samuels Famous as Erica Mena's son

How old is Erica Mena's son, King?

The celebrity child was born on March 1, 2007, in New York City, in the United States of America. He was born when his mother was 19, giving him ample time to bond with her in her youth. He has also been featured on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Who are King Javien Conde's parents?

His parents are Erica Jasmine Mena and Raul Conde, both celebrities in the entertainment industry. Raul and Erica started dating in 2001, and in 2007, they were blessed with a son, King Javien Conde. However, their marital union faced irreconcilable differences in 2011, and they divorced. Javien was left under the custody of his mother.

Erica later married Safaree Lloyd Samuels, a Jamaican-American rapper. They tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their first child, Legend Brian Samuels, in 2020. In June 2021, they welcomed their second child, Safire Majesty Samuels. Unfortunately, they separated in 2022.

Who is King Javien Conde's father?

Raul Conde was an American media personality and video director credited for the 2004 song Lean Back. The track was on the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. He was also a member of Fat Joe's Terror Squad label. The celebrated rapper died on November 21, 2023, aged 52, after suffering a heart attack.

Who is King Javien Conde's mother?

Erica Mena is an American singer, actress, model, video vixen, and reality TV star. She was born on November 8, 1987, in New York City. Her parents are Brian Mena, a Dominican and Puerto Rican mother.

Her father was a drug dealer while her mother was forced to peddle narcotics, due to which she was imprisoned, and that is where she gave birth to Mena. She was left under the care of her older sister, and the harsh conditions left a profound impact on her.

She grew up with an abusive father, and it is her challenging upbringing that pushed her to be who she is. Despite her drama-filled life, she has retained her desire for a better life, which has been her strength that has guided her through her flourishing career.

What is Erica Mena's son's disability?

There have been rumours of Erica Mena's oldest son, King Javien, having autism or any other form of disability. However, Erica was quick to clarify that none of her children has a disability and that her son is just an introvert.

Erica Mena's career

Due to financial constraints, Erica could not complete her higher education and took a career as a dancer and a video vixen. She appeared in hip-hop music videos for artists such as Akon, Chris Brown, Fat Joe, and Fabolous.

Erica got her breakthrough when she won the MTV's Jenifer Lopez Look-Alike contest. The win landed her a role in her first music video, Can't Stop-Won't Sop, by Young Gunz. She later won her second MTV contest, Say What Karaoke.

Reality TV shows

In 2017, she competed in the first season of VH1's Scared Famous and in 2018, she joined the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. In 2019, she appeared as a troublemaking Dash employee on the E! reality show Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.

Mena was also featured in Love & Hip Hop: New York. She starred in the show from 2011 up to 2015. Her other notable films and television shows include:

Movies

2017: Almost Amazing

2019: Swag Inc.

2022: The Millennial

2022: The Stepmother

2023: The Assistant

2023: You're Not Alone

Television shows

2013: The Show with Vinny

2016: Bad Girls Club

2017: Master of None

2018: Hip Hop Squares

2022: Hush

Author

Besides music, Erica is an established author and has been credited with several autobiographies. In April 2013, she released Underneath It All, which reveals her dark family secrets and Chronicles of a Confirmed Bachelorette, which covers her love life.

Lesser-known facts about King Javien Conde

He is famous as Erica Mena's son.

He is also an introvert.

He was born when his mother was 19.

His father, Raul Conde, died on November 21, 2023.

Above is everything we know about King Javien Conde, popularly known as Erica Mena's first-born son. He rose to prominence for his celebrity parents but prefers a low-key lifestyle, making it difficult to gather much information about his life.

