Zola 7 Squashes Rumours About Poor Health After New Photo Surfaces

A picture posted by a social media user caused fans to worry about Zola 7 and his health but he is doing fine by the looks of things

The Kwaito star rubbished claims that he is not well and his friends checked up on him after seeing the post

Zola 7 has previously spoken about the challenges he's had with his health but says that he's on medication and recovering

A new photo of Zola 7 has emerged on social media and fans are worried that he's not doing well in terms of his health. During a podcast interview with MacG, Zola mentioned that he had some problems with his health but has since recovered.

The post on Twitter was made by the user @kamo_marven and he claimed that Zola was not okay. He captioned the post:

"Zola 7 is not okay, apparently he has epilepsy and he is also struggling. If you can reach out to help to lend a helping hand please do. I know we as South Africans love and appreciate Zola 7, we will do anything to help him."

Zola previously told MacG that he is doing well and taking medication

Zola 7 did reveal that he had a health scare during his interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G, and he stated that he is on medication that is helping him, according to a report by ZAlebs.

Following Kamo Marven's tweet, his buddies reportedly paid him a visit to see how Zola, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, was doing. According to the Daily Sun, musicians like Mapaputsi and others expected to find the singer 'bedridden' and seriously ill.

They exhaled a sigh of relief when they discovered their companion was energetic and talkative, much to their surprise.

