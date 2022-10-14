Cardi B had an epic gathering for her 30th birthday surrounded by the who's who of her industry

Youtuber Lala Milan was in attendance, and she shared a detailed video about her experience partying with the lady of the moment

The clip showed big stars such as Tiffany Haddish having the time of their life, and many netizens reacted to what they could spot in the crowd

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cardi B went all out for her birthday. The Motorsport hitmaker turned 30 and did the most to have the biggest celebration of her life.

Cardi B hosted what looked like an epic birthday party for her 30th, surrounded by celebs like hubby Offset and Tiffany Haddish. Image: Getty Images/Cardinale-Corbis/ Paras Griffin/ Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

The musician has been the topic of discussion after throwing a star-studded occasion to celebrate 30 years alive. Cardi B looked like she gave fans a night to remember.

Cardi B throws huge 30th bash

Media personality Lala showed how it all went down at Cardi B's birthday party. The celebration was titled Dirty Thirty, burlesque-themed, and it looked like a vibe.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video shows stars like Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B's husband Offset, and more having fun. Cardi looks like she went on the stage to hype up the crowd. The star also had a five-tier cake that Lala thought was fake.

Many netizens were surprised to see Tiffany at the party after the comedian's controversy. Vanity Fair details Tiffany's lawsuit that made people uncomfortable that she was at the party. Other fans focused on how they would love to attend a Cardi B party.

Cardi responded to the video after some claimed that her party was not as lit. The rapper saw the video as evidence that the opposite was true.

@TheGangManager commented:

"Best recap of Cardi's party."

@heuristickisses commented:

"Y’all still partying with Tiffany even after assaulting kids huh?"

@nosoloyet

"Why is Tiffany Haddish there?"

@HouseOfShanel commented:

"I would so slay at a Burlesque themed party."

@tmorris1Nonly commented:

"One day imma be at a Bardi party."

@curse10__

"Not Tiffany being there."

@madeitsense commented:

"Tiffany? But I thought she said she was in distress and stuff?"

Cardi B celebrates 30th birthday, rapper says she owns 2 cribs and 6 lux whips

Briefly News previously reported that Cardi B is that girl. The US rapper entered her 30s in an epic way.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker invited all her celebrity friends to her lit party, which went down the whole night. Taking to her timeline, Cardi B shared that she's happy with her success since she became a professional recording artist.

At just 30, the superstar now has two mansions, six lux rides and multiple properties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News