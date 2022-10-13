Cardi B took to her timeline to celebrate her 30th birthday by applauding herself for owning two multi-million dollar cribs and six lux whips at such a young age

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who partied all night long with her celebrity friends, said she's proud of herself and feels blessed because of all her achievements

The superstar's fans from across the world took to her comment section to wish their fave a happy 30th birthday and congratulated her for her successful rap career

Cardi B is exactly the girl she thinks she is. The US rapper celebrated her 30th birthday like a boss.

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday. Image: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker invited all her celebrity friends to her lit party and it went down whole night. Taking to her timeline, Cardi B shared that she's happy with her success since she became a professional recording artist.

At just the age of 30, the superstar now has two mansions, six lux rides and multiple properties. She flexed on Twitter:

"Made it to 30 with 2 cribs, 6 whips, multiple properties and bless kids."

Cardi B's supporters from across the world took to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday and to also congratulate her for being one of the most successful rappers of her time.

@Leelabari_ wrote:

"Proud of you mama."

@debonairchef91 said:

"Beautiful baby I'm proud of you I'm proud of all your success I come from the bottom too boo to really I'm proud of you and congratulations."

@Drebae_ commented:

"Whole night was lit. Happy Birthday, Cardi. It was a serve."

@HITBARDI wrote:

"You know you're that GIRL when every celeb that meets you has something sweet to say about you. Happy birthday."

@Donper001 said:

"Happy Birthday Queen of rap."

@nutraburs commented:

"Yes, you did keep up the good work Cardi."

@VaCapricorn wrote:

"Such a flex."

@holamyd added:

"Blessings all the way."

