A video of a man selling massive live frogs in Limpopo got tongues wagging on social media

The man appeared to be wandering through the village streets, seeking potential customers to sell the green frogs to

The clip sparked a bunch of questions from viewers wondering why anyone would buy the hoppy creatures

A street vendor tried to sell live frogs to villagers in Limpopo. Image: @scooperatshepo

A man from Limpopo gained TikTok popularity for his unusual trade - live frogs.

Street vendor displays live frogs

The viral video captures the man proudly displaying a sack filled with huge frogs to three intrigued women.

With a price tag of R50 for one, the man holds up a squirming frog, leaving viewers both spooked and curious.

Frog video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok clip posted by @scooperatshepo has over 494,000 views. It triggered a flood of questions in the comment section.

Viewers, both amused and confused, are left wondering about the purpose of the froggy business.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users ask questions in the comments

Netizens asked if the frogs were a local delicacy, or if they had other uses within the community.

See a few reactions below:

@neomokoena697 posted:

"Those gogos are thinking they can use it at night."

@acclens mentioned:

"It's started with Skomota now this. Let's give Limpopo to Zimbabwe once."

@nthaby4524 stated:

"Lamb shank etla le letswai."

@Phale wrote:

"I need to talk with the person who told these people that frogs should be eaten. Lena letla reja one day."

@NeleB commented:

"May God bless his hustle."

@0z230 asked:

"Why would anyone buy a frog? Limpopo people please explain"

@taylorjohnny503 highlighted:

"Did she just ask for the price?"

@Omphile shared:

"I don't think I'll be able to sleep today."

@tarigane asked:

"So ko Polokwane le ja di frogs ."

