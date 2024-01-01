Global site navigation

Limpopo Man Sells Live Frogs in Village, TikTok Video Has Mzansi Spooked: “Why Would Anyone Buy?”
Limpopo Man Sells Live Frogs in Village, TikTok Video Has Mzansi Spooked: "Why Would Anyone Buy?"

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A video of a man selling massive live frogs in Limpopo got tongues wagging on social media
  • The man appeared to be wandering through the village streets, seeking potential customers to sell the green frogs to
  • The clip sparked a bunch of questions from viewers wondering why anyone would buy the hoppy creatures

A man tried to sell frogs in Limpopo
A street vendor tried to sell live frogs to villagers in Limpopo. Image: @scooperatshepo
Source: TikTok

A man from Limpopo gained TikTok popularity for his unusual trade - live frogs.

Street vendor displays live frogs

The viral video captures the man proudly displaying a sack filled with huge frogs to three intrigued women.

With a price tag of R50 for one, the man holds up a squirming frog, leaving viewers both spooked and curious.

Frog video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok clip posted by @scooperatshepo has over 494,000 views. It triggered a flood of questions in the comment section.

Viewers, both amused and confused, are left wondering about the purpose of the froggy business.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users ask questions in the comments

Netizens asked if the frogs were a local delicacy, or if they had other uses within the community.

See a few reactions below:

@neomokoena697 posted:

"Those gogos are thinking they can use it at night."

@acclens mentioned:

"It's started with Skomota now this. Let's give Limpopo to Zimbabwe once."

@nthaby4524 stated:

"Lamb shank etla le letswai."

@Phale wrote:

"I need to talk with the person who told these people that frogs should be eaten. Lena letla reja one day."

@NeleB commented:

"May God bless his hustle."

@0z230 asked:

"Why would anyone buy a frog? Limpopo people please explain"

@taylorjohnny503 highlighted:

"Did she just ask for the price?"

@Omphile shared:

"I don't think I'll be able to sleep today."

@tarigane asked:

"So ko Polokwane le ja di frogs ."

Video shows live frog in private school’s spinach

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video has surfaced, revealing a rather unexpected twist to a routine grocery shopping experience.

Woolworths has always held a high standard, defending its status as the private school of grocery stores in SA, but this video had people tripping.

