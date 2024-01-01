Limpopo Man Sells Live Frogs in Village, TikTok Video Has Mzansi Spooked: “Why Would Anyone Buy?”
- A video of a man selling massive live frogs in Limpopo got tongues wagging on social media
- The man appeared to be wandering through the village streets, seeking potential customers to sell the green frogs to
- The clip sparked a bunch of questions from viewers wondering why anyone would buy the hoppy creatures
A man from Limpopo gained TikTok popularity for his unusual trade - live frogs.
Street vendor displays live frogs
The viral video captures the man proudly displaying a sack filled with huge frogs to three intrigued women.
With a price tag of R50 for one, the man holds up a squirming frog, leaving viewers both spooked and curious.
Frog video spreads on TikTok
The TikTok clip posted by @scooperatshepo has over 494,000 views. It triggered a flood of questions in the comment section.
Viewers, both amused and confused, are left wondering about the purpose of the froggy business.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users ask questions in the comments
Netizens asked if the frogs were a local delicacy, or if they had other uses within the community.
See a few reactions below:
@neomokoena697 posted:
"Those gogos are thinking they can use it at night."
@acclens mentioned:
"It's started with Skomota now this. Let's give Limpopo to Zimbabwe once."
@nthaby4524 stated:
"Lamb shank etla le letswai."
@Phale wrote:
"I need to talk with the person who told these people that frogs should be eaten. Lena letla reja one day."
@NeleB commented:
"May God bless his hustle."
@0z230 asked:
"Why would anyone buy a frog? Limpopo people please explain"
@taylorjohnny503 highlighted:
"Did she just ask for the price?"
@Omphile shared:
"I don't think I'll be able to sleep today."
@tarigane asked:
"So ko Polokwane le ja di frogs ."
