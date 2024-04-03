Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has declared the drought in the country a national disaster

He further revealed that the country needed over R37 billion in aid to feed the citizens who are starving

South Africans grilled him, and many called for him to step down from the position

Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe needed billions to feed citizens suffering from the drought. Images: Sean Gallup/Getty Images and Michael Hall

Source: Getty Images

ZIMBABWE – The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said the people of Zimbabwe suffer from severe hunger caused by the drought, which he declared a national disaster. The country needs billions to ensure the citizens don’t starve to death.

Zimbabwean drought declared a national disaster

According to TimesLIVE, the drought that hit Mzansi’s neighbouring country due to the El Nino weather pattern triggered a crisis. Almost 3 million people are expected to starve because 80% of the country has received poor rain this year.

Crops have failed, and this created a dire situation. The drought has also spread to countries in the Southern African region, such as Botswana, Anola, Mozambique and Madagascar.

South Africans call for Mnangagwa’s resignation

Concerned netizens on Facebook demanded that Mnangagwa resign as the embattled nation’s president.

Bongani Mnisi said:

“A rich country with poor leadership, dictatorship and selfish positions leading to many people threatened with hunger and premature deaths.”

Thabiso Phori said:

“He is the president for nothing.”

Tshepiso Justice said:

“He must resign as a president and give others a chance. Maybe they can change Zimbabwe to be like before.”

Phumudzo Magoda said:

“From bad to worse, Zimbabwe is cursed when it comes to Presidents.”

Dabu Lucas Maleka said:

“A useless president of a rich country that remains as beggars.”

South Africa addresses border challenges

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Border Management Authority’s commissioner, Michael Masiapato, called for good relations between SA and Zimbabwe.

He stressed the importance of relations between the two countries to address border challenges.

Source: Briefly News