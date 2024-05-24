Sonke Gender Justice said the signing of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill into law is long overdue

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed the Bill, which would lead to the creation of the Council, on 24 May 2024

SGJ added that the effectiveness of the legislation would depend on the people who sit on the Council and the mandate that they carry

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs anti-GBV Bill into law

The organisation was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bill signing, which was shared on @CyrilRamaphosa's X profile on 24 May 2024.

The Presidency said the Bill was a critical step forward to ensure the safety and security of all women. According to SA News, the newly signed Act would lead to the formation of a council that would provide strategic leadership in the eradication of gender-based violence and femicide in the country.

Sonke’s Policy Development and Advocacy Manager, Mpiwa Mangwiro-Tsanga, told Briefly News that the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide was essential for implementing the National Strategic Plan on GBVF:

“Its effectiveness will depend on the people who sit on the council and the mandate that they carry. We hope that the council will make a difference in this regard.”

South Africans share their views on the Bill signing

Many social media users accused Ramaphosa of using the signing of the Bill into law as part of his electioneering.

@Chipiyankandla suggested:

“Same energy on the immigration amendment bill! Then consider my one vote ♀️ if not, it’s chai!”

@m_mok94307 asked:

“No this man is in election mode. This bill has been on his table for how long?”

@QinisoMhlongo8 added:

“He's signing everything he knows he might not survive elections.”

@MrVithi said:

“Wow .... suddenly his pen game is on fleek.”

@ItumelengTsapi commented:

“That's when you know he never cared about GBV or prosecution in this country. To use it for electioneering is the lowest bar.”

