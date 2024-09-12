The Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa recently celebrated his son's special day on social media

The actor posted several pictures of his son and wished him a happy birthday as he turned 5

Clement Maosa also wrote a heartfelt message to his son as he celebrated another year around the sun

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa beamed joyfully as his son Bokang Maosa marked another year around the sun.

Clement Maosa celebrates his son's birthday

The South African actor Clement Maosa recently celebrated his son Bokang Maosa's birthday as he turned 5.

The star took to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy heartwarming message for his son and paired it with several pictures.

He wrote:

"Today, 5 years ago, a Star was born, @bokang_maosa Bokang Mokgethwa ( Praise The Chosen One), One of the most gentle, smartest, and handsome human beings I’ve ever met beside me. He constantly reminds us how much God loves us and his favour in our lives. He is very understanding and honestly asks less of us… even for his birthday gifts, he said: “I don’t know, whatever you can get, Dad” He is my Day 1, a young version of me but a bit shy. Pity his mom didn’t allow me to call him Clement JR. Anyway, I’m just grateful for this soul, and I’m happy like it’s my birthday. PS: if it wasn’t for this economy, maybe he would have siblings! @lhexquisitephoto, thank you for capturing BK’s birthday for the past 5 years."

