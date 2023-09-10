Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa shared sweet pictures on social media to mark his son's 4th birthday

The proud father wrote a touching note for the boy, expressing his love and how he changed his life

The moving post left Clement's followers swooning in the comments and wishing the boy a happy birthday

Clement Maosa celebrated his four-year-old's birthday. Image: @clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

Clement Maosa is beaming with joy as he celebrates his child Bokang Maosa's fourth birthday.

Clement marks Bokang bday

The Skeem Saam actor took to his Instagram account to post a series of pictures from the green-themed birthday party, offering a glimpse into the cheerful celebration.

Clement shows Bokang love

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the snaps, Clement expressed his gratitude for the child's life.

Happy Birthday @bokang_maosa ❤️❤️❤️BOKANG MOKGETHWA - (Praise the chosen one). It is by grace and mercy that we are here today ma boy, you’ve changed my life! I AM GRATEFUL. Lentšu la modimo le re 'yoo a nago le Morwa o na le bopaki.'"

Bokang’s mom, Kemo Manyong, can be seen in one of the pictures posing with the four-year-old boy and actor.

See the Instagram post below:

Netizens post bday wishes for Bokang

Some of Clement's 1.6 million followers joined the soapie star in celebrating his son's fourth trip around the sun.

@pearlmodiadie said:

"Happy Birthday to your little man!❤️4 already? Amazing!"

@andilencube wrote:

"This bday is more special than the ones before for this fighter! Happy birthday Bokang.❤️"

@siphesihlevaz stated:

"Happy Birthday BK! I can’t believe it’s been four years already. ‍♂️ Bafo I think you must negotiate for a second one."

@leratomarabe mentioned:

"Happy birthday BK warona. "

@cthervee29's profile picture

"Happy birthday to my son's twin.❤️ Same year same day."

@lethabolejoy added:

"Happy birthday Bokang, he is so cute."

@manjomanekutuebhebhe wrote:

"Happy birthday to lil one."

Source: Briefly News