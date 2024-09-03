Rappers K.O and Nasty C joined forces for a hit collaboration titled Too Much , which was released recently

The song is two weeks old, but it has already surpassed 1 million views on YouTube

Fans of the rappers K.O and Nasty C are hailing their collaboration, saying it is a hit

The hottest new South African hip hop song just reached a milestone and was only released two weeks ago. K.O and Nasty C have quite a lot to celebrate.

K.O and Nasty C achieve 1 million views

The song features Skhandaworld and has amassed 1.1 million views on the video streaming platform. It is also the fifth trending video on YouTube, proving its popularity.

The meaning behind Too Much

According to TshisaLIVE, K.O mentioned how significant the song is in the music scene right now. Nasty C's verse speaks about his baby mama, Sammie Heavens. He also touches on his son Oliver, saying he has afforded him privileges because he is a famous rapper.

"This collaboration is a significant moment in the country's hip-hop, combining the lyrical depth of Nasty C with my energetic flair. The last time our fans saw us collaborate was on DJ Vigilante's song Bang Out almost a decade ago," K.O was quoted saying.

Emtee reveals why he was not featured on Too Much

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee recently spoke about the real reason he was not invited to feature on K.O's new song, Too Much.

The record label producer shared that he originally wanted Emtee on the song, but it didn't work out. But Big Hustle suspects K.O didn't like his verse. SA was not having it so they bashed Emtee for trying to stir up some drama and making K.O look like the bad guy for not featuring him.

