DJ Maphorisa had the shock of his life in a recent video, looking like he may have lost or forgotten something

The DJ/ producer's jaw dropped before his set, and had fans in stitches at his hilarious reaction

Mzansi said another Madumane meme is loading and chuckled at Porry's misfortune

Eish! It seems DJ Maphorisa's luck ran out after he seemingly lost his USB right before playing his set.

DJ Maphorisa misplaces USB before gig

Every producer and DJ knows that their USB is their best friend and always comes in handy when you need to store new music or play a quick set at a show.

So it was a sad sight when DJ Maphorisa seemingly misplaced his right before playing at a recent event.

Twitter (X) user TheYanosUpdate shared a short video that captured the moment Porry realised he had lost or forgotten something, supposedly his USB.

Known as a certified hit factory, the controversial DJ Maphorisa had his hands on his hips and appeared shocked and disappointed as reality seemed to hit him in real time.

Unlike Dineo Ranaka, who was fortunately saved by DJ Hazel after facing a similar situation, Porry didn't appear to have a plan B and stood in shock as Kabza De Small and another man looked on:

"The moment Phori realised he had lost his USB."

Fans laugh at DJ Maphorisa's misfortune and reaction

Porry's hilarious reaction had social media users chuckling, convinced he's a walking meme.

This comes after his now-viral "Ha e kgonahale" rant after he was accused of gatekeeping and exploitation. Fans went from bashing him to now using his clips as reactions, and it looks like we have another meme loading:

I_Am_Sheu responded:

"Whoever finds that USB must release all the exclusives."

laasya012 was in stitches:

"Maphorisa is a walking meme, no ways!"

Lumkos_94 laughed:

"This man is effortlessly funny, man."

Asvll13 said:

"Phori's reactions kill me, lol. Shame, man, I hope he managed to make a plan."

Y0ur_Faithfully wrote:

"His reaction is funny, thinking about unrealised projects in the USB."

cottonmolas posted:

"Can he please go on Instagram live, crashing out about the lost stick?"

Sol Phenduka calls out DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's reaction to DJ Maphorisa claiming that podcasts ruin artists' livelihood.

This was after his protege, Scotts Maphuma, was blasted on social media and faced being cancelled by his supporters for claiming that he didn't owe his fans anything, not even a photo or credit for his fame.

The Podcast and Chill co-host called Porry out on his comments, saying artists fail to take accountability for what they say during their interviews, even urging Porry to name one artist whose career was ruined by a podcast:

“Imagine him blaming this on the podcasts? How about some accountability, bro? Name one artist whom a podcast ruined their careers? It’s obviously something they would have said."

