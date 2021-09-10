A local guy is a thriller on social media channels after displaying his work on a fridge, saying he is introducing himself in the arts sector

Enock Mlangeni explains he previously exhibited in Belgium and received a call to do a child's portrait on a fridge

South Africans are seriously impressed and praising the young man, who is looking to make it big in the fraternity of the visual arts

A young artist, Enock Mlangeni, is receiving praise on social media after displaying his finest work through a portrait. The guy says he is based in Belgium and recently received a call to strut his stuff in a client’s house.

The man posing with his stunning work on Twitter is celebrated by many social networkers. Mlangeni has also pleaded with the digital community to give him a chance to introduce his works.

Enock reveals that a client invited him to draw a child’s portrait on a double door fridge. As a visual artist, he says he previously exhibited his work in Europe. He wrote on his page:

“Did a mural a few weeks back for my client, today he called me back to do his kid's portraits on his fridge. My name is Ennock Mlangeni. You Don't Know Me Yet, Let me paint you my story.”

Enock Mlangeni is a hit in the social media space. image: @EnnockmartZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@JablaniMehlo said:

“Patent this before Rasta starts painting fridges too.”

@Mots_Ole said:

“This kitchen gives one idea on estimations of your work!!!!”

@Mgcemeem said:

“Hey Ennock, I'm been following your story and I fell in love with it. Tell me something, which paint is more suitable for fridges? I'm an artist myself.”

@leakMadisha said:

“The whole world must know about you, my brother. Your story is bigger than South Africa let alone Africa. They should know who is Mr Ennock Mlangeni.”

@ThisIsMduh said:

“Another idea would be for you to team up with top local interior decor companies. Add your offering to their catalogues. The can be your link to a greater clientele.”

@Goltian said:

“I like your stories, I'm counting the hours to be blown away when you post final products."

@ShakaLuthuli said:

“Muhle umsebenzi wakho.”

@Times-greatest said:

“We already know your name my champ you doing wonders.”

@RealThsego21 said:

“One thing about you. you never disappoint.”

@Twhandi said:

“This is so cool!”

