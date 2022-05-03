The one-millionth Volkswagen Polo for export has rolled off the production line at the carmaker's plant in Kariega

South Africa is the only plant in the world that produces the GTI derivative and still continues to build the previous generation Polo for Mzansi

The German carmaker is the biggest employer in the Nelson Mandela Bay region and has made a significant investment in the area

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) was able to reach a momentous milestone when the plant in Kariega built its one-millionth Polo for export despite battling the Covid-19 pandemic and semi-conductor chip shortage.

For the last 26 years, the Kariega plant has been manufacturing Polo models and in 2020 the carmaker began exporting Polos. No less than 38 countries receive the South African-built model, accommodating all right-hand-drive markets and supplementing production for left-hand-drive markets.

A sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo rolls off the production line in Kariega, the one-millionth model built for export. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

South Africa is the only country that builds the performance GTI version of the Polo and in addition, has continued manufacturing the previous generation model now called Polo Vivo for the local market.

The momentous occasion of the 1-millionth Polo model to be exported rolling off the production line took place on May 3. The Kariega-based plant has produced a total of 4 181 031 vehicles, of which 1 292 793 vehicles were built for export, MotorPress reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Polo has been a sales success on local soil too, featuring among Mzansi's top-selling models each month, IOL reports.

Robert Cisek, VWSA Chairman and Managing Director says:

"VWSA is the biggest private employer in Nelson Mandela Bay and a significant player when it comes to exports from this region. As a corporate citizen in Kariega and the Bay, and as the VWSA family, we are proud to have achieved this milestone and we look forward to the next million mark. I would like to thank every employee who has contributed to this achievement.”

This is how much the new Volkswagen Polo 85kW DSG costs in Mzansi

The Volkswagen Polo is one of South Africa's best-selling cars. That's a fact. Perhaps the reason it's popular is that it's built at Volkswagen's plant in the Eastern Cape by South Africans, Briefly News.

For 2022, Volkswagen has given the popular hatchback a spruced up exterior and added significant standard features to its Life 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG model. For R370 000 the derivative features a digital dash interface, park distance control (front and rear), electric folding mirrors, lumbar support for the driver and front passenger and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles.

The 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG model goes on sale at the end of February, according to MotorPress. The R-Line derivative is the model with loads of street cred and sets itself apart with 16-inch Valencia wheels, a Composition Media infotainment system with wireless charging for a smartphone and two-zone climate control.

Source: Briefly News