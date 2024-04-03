What happened to Jolt Cola? Here's why the soda disappeared

When Jolt Cola was first introduced in the market in the 1980s, it took the beverage industry by storm. Contrary to the industry's trend toward caffeine-free and sugar-free beverages, Jolt seized the opportunity to introduce 100% sugar and double caffeine content to reach dissatisfied consumers. The company's enthusiasm led to its quick rise but also contributed to its fall.

Jolt Cola contained cane sugar and double the caffeine amount. Photo: @realjoltcola on Instagram, Jose A. Bernat Bacete on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jolt Cola gained popularity in the pre-internet era and was often marketed as the pioneer and icon for energy-filled lifestyles. The beverage is still remembered for daring to be different in a highly competitive industry.

History of Jolt Cola

Jolt Cola entered the market in 1985 and was established in 1985 by C.J. Rapp and his father as a highly caffeinated energy drink. The beverage boasted of having real sugar from cane and double the caffeine content compared to other colas like Coke and Pepsi.

The company's then-president, C.J Rapp, told the New York Times that the company chose to go the opposite direction when it comes to healthy beverages because soft drinks were meant to be fun.

The drink's feature on The David Letterman Show propelled its growth beyond New York to other countries, including Canada and Europe. Jolt's surging popularity earned it a spot in the 1993 film Jurassic Park as villain Dennis Nedry's favourite drink.

Jolt Cola's main production plant was in New York. Photo: @realjoltcola on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jolt Cola filed for bankruptcy in 2009

In 2009, Jolt Cola Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection at a Manhattan court. The decision came after the company was unable to pay the drink can-maker Rexam the amount owed.

The court documents showed that Jolt had agreed to purchase 90 million 23.5-ounce resealable cans resembling a battery from Rexam between January 2007 and December 2009. The 2008 recession affected the company's earnings, and they were only able to pay for 27 million cans.

Jolt Cola ceased operations in 2011

In 2011, Jolt Cola left the beverage market after failing to recover from the 2009 bankruptcy filing. Changing consumer preferences due to health concerns, regulatory pressure, declining sales, and growing competition from established high-energy beverages contributed to its downfall.

Jolt Cola made a brief comeback in 2017

The energy drink made an unexpected return in 2017, being sold exclusively at Dollar General stores for $1 for a 16-ounce can. The product was later made available on Amazon and Casey's General Stores. The beverage disappeared from stores again in 2019, but the company never made an official statement regarding the discontinuation.

Jolt Cola had 5.9 mg caffeine content per ounce. Photo: @realjoltcola on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jolt Cola remains a nostalgic memory for those who enjoyed its energy-filled contents. Despite holding a small market share in the soft beverages industry, Jolt is one of the major discontinued energy drinks that left a lasting impression.

READ ALSO: 15 top breakfast cereal mascots ranked and their influence

Briefly.co.za highlighted the top 15 breakfast mascot cereals that have played a pivotal role in influencing your choice of cereal. Breakfast cereal companies roll out the mascots as part of their marketing strategies to create a memorable identity.

Popular cereal mascots like Tony the Tiger for Frosted Flakes and Toucan Sam for Froot Loops are associated with popular morning routines. Check the article for a comprehensive look at popular mascots and their cultural influence over the years.

Source: Briefly News