Prime's net worth: What is the KSI and Logan Paul's company valuation?

What is the drink Prime's net worth? Prime is a sports drink that combines a variety of flavours to promote hydration and is created and marketed by Prime Hydration, LCC. The drink was developed by Logan Paul and KSI in 2022. It is designed for travellers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a convenient way to stop for a quick water break while on the run.

Prime hydration drink was launched in January 2022 with significant hype, causing the drinks to fly off shelves. Prime Energy is an energy drink that contains 200mg of caffeine, while Prime Hydration is not an energy drink and does not contain sugar or caffeine. It contains coconut water and electrolytes and is sweetened with aspartame. So, what is Prime's net worth?

Who owns Prime drink?

KSL and Logan Paul founded the energy drink brand Prime Hydration. However, the ownership and management of the company remain under Congo Brands, a Kentucky-based merchandising and distribution expert.

Who is the CEO of Prime drink?

The Kentucky company Congo Brands was founded by businessmen Trey Steiger and Max Clemons in 2014. The company's product portfolio includes hydration packs, water bottles, and filtration systems. Max is the CEO of Congo Brands.

The partnership between Congo Bands, Logan Paul, and KSI has been mutually beneficial. The YouTubers use their massive following across social media platforms to promote the drink and increase its visibility. The company has also benefited through endorsement and sales, expanding its product line, and reaching new markets.

Is Prime drink successful?

Prime has been massive, and consumer demand has overtaken product availability. Its success can be attributed to its healthy ingredients, celebrity endorsement, and uniqueness.

Co-founder Logan Paul's bio

Paul is an American internet personality, actor, and boxer. He gained fame through his YouTube channel, where he posted vlogs, comedy sketches, and other types of content.

In addition to his online presence, he has ventured into professional boxing and has participated in high-profile matches, including a game against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Logan Alexander Paul was born on April 1, 1995, in Westlake, Ohio, USA. He is the son of Greg Paul and Pam Stepnick. Logan grew up alongside his younger brother, Jake Paul, a well-known YouTuber and social media personality.

Education

Logan attended Westlake High School in Ohio, where he was a standout athlete on the wrestling team. He also did a brief stint in college at Ohio University, studying engineering. However, he eventually dropped out to pursue a career on social media and YouTube.

Career

His career has been multifaceted and has evolved over the years. Here is an overview of his career:

Vine sensation

Paul initially gained fame on the now-defunct social media platform Vine. He was known for his comedic and often daring short video clips.

YouTube

After Vine shut down, Logan transitioned to YouTube, where he continued to create content. His YouTube channel quickly gained millions of subscribers. He produced various content, including vlogs, comedy sketches, music videos, and more.

Acting

In addition to his online presence, Logan pursued acting. He appeared in movies and TV shows, including roles in films like The Thinning and Airplane Mode.

Maverick clothing

He founded Maverick Clothing, a clothing brand which has become a significant part of his entrepreneurial endeavours.

Maverick Media

He co-founded Maverick Media, a talent management agency representing digital influencers and content creators.

Podcasting

Logan also started an Impulsive podcast, where he and his co-hosts discuss various topics, often featuring influential guests.

Entrepreneurship

Logan has been involved in various business ventures and has invested in different industries, including cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Co-founder KSI's bio

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji Williams Olatunji, is a British internet personality, rapper, and professional boxer. He gained prominence through his YouTube channel, initially focusing on gaming content, mainly playing FIFA.

Born on June 19, 1993, in Watford, Hertfordshire, UK, KSI's online presence expanded to include music, vlogs, and entertainment content.

Career

KSI has a multifaceted career spanning YouTube, music, boxing, and other entertainment endeavours. Here is an overview of his career:

YouTube career

KSI initially gained fame on YouTube by creating gaming content primarily centred around playing the video game FIFA. He built a substantial following and became one of the most prominent creators in the FIFA gaming community.

Music

KSI transitioned into the music industry, releasing various songs and albums. He gained recognition for tracks like Lamborghini, Down Like That, and Holiday. His music often features collaborations with other artists.

Boxing

KSI made a name for himself as a professional boxer. He had high-profile boxing matches against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul. Their first fight 2018 ended in a draw, and KSI won the rematch in 2019.

Sidemen

KSI is a member of the Sidemen, a YouTube collective of British creators who collaborate on various content, challenges, and charity events.

Podcasting

KSI launched a podcast called What's Good? with fellow YouTuber Randolph, where they discuss various topics and often feature notable guests.

How much money is Prime drink worth?

Prime Hydration reportedly made $250 million in retail sales in its first year. Logan and KSI are now worth $8 to $10 billion, and their meteoric rise from YouTube origins to financial titans inspiring creators worldwide.

The above is Prime's net worth and the company valuation. The energy drink is one of three products sold by Prime Hydration, a brand owned by Louisville-based Congo Brands, and was co-founded and promoted by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

